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Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: NHPR's 45th Anniversary

By Joe Boehnlein
Published July 24, 2026 at 9:58 AM EDT

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real time with your requests.

NHPR turns 45 on August 4th! To celebrate, this month’s theme is all about Anniversaries & Celebrations . . . and you may hear a song or two from our first year, 1981.

What songs bring back memories of a special milestone?

  • The first dance at your wedding
  • A favorite song from a birthday bash
  • Your high school or college graduation anthem

We want to hear them! Send your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in live during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, July 25, from 6–8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: NHPR's 45th Anniversary on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.

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Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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