Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real time with your requests.

NHPR turns 45 on August 4th! To celebrate, this month’s theme is all about Anniversaries & Celebrations . . . and you may hear a song or two from our first year, 1981.

What songs bring back memories of a special milestone?



The first dance at your wedding

A favorite song from a birthday bash

Your high school or college graduation anthem

We want to hear them! Send your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in live during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, July 25, from 6–8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: NHPR's 45th Anniversary on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.