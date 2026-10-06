Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

Join NHPR's Election Explorer Challenge!

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alicia Sanyal
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:38 PM EDT
Graphic illustration
/
NHPR staff photos

Elections can be overwhelming — and sometimes, it’s hard to feel truly connected to the political process.

But this is one of the few times that you get a direct say in what matters most to you and your state – everything from who sets the school budget to whether car inspections get eliminated. A time to celebrate, not surrender, your civic duties.

To help you stay informed and engaged as Nov. 3 quickly approaches, we’re game-ifying election season with an interactive NHPR Election Explorer Challenge!

Here's how it works:

  • Complete at least three Election Explorer activities. (Check out the full list below!)
  • Fill out this form to enter the challenge.
    • Provide the same name and email every time you submit.
    • Submit one activity at a time.
  • If you submit proof of at least three Election Explorer activities, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local bookstore of your choice! We’ll be giving away two gift cards total.

The best prize of all? Getting to play an active role in the civic process, during a high-stakes election season.

Want to participate? Complete at least three of the following.

  • Check out at least one election-related story from NHPR. Tell us something you learned that surprised you from that reporting.

  • Visit your town or city hall, or your local polling place. Take a photo of yourself at the location and attach it to the submission form. (If you can’t take a photo, just tell us where and when you visited — we’ll use the honor system.)
  • Check your voter registration status. Send us a link to the state’s voter lookup website to confirm you know where to find this information.
  • Talk to a candidate running for office at any level in NH. Tell us which candidate you met and where you talked to them.
  • Email voices@nhpr.org with a question you’d like to ask a candidate running for office in NH. Attach a screenshot of the email.
  • Look up the name(s)/party of the NH State House candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.
  • Look up the name(s)/party of the NH State Senate candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.
  • Look up the name(s)/party of the NH Executive Council candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.
  • Attend an NHPR candidate forum in person, or watch a recording. Send us a photo of yourself at one of our forums or watching the recording. Or, tell us whether you registered for the forum so that we can confirm your attendance.
  • Vote in the general election. Send in a selfie wearing your "I Voted" sticker.

Remember: In order to get credit, you need to fill out this form for each activity you complete.

Editor's note: This project was inspired in part by Vermont's Good Citizen Challenge, a collaborative civic engagement campaign led by Seven Days and Kids VT.

Get a head start on your activities by catching up on recent campaign headlines.

The Latest From Our Politics Desk
Tags
Politics Elections 2026
Alicia Sanyal
Alicia joined NHPR as an Audience Engagement Producer in 2026. In that role, she helps to share our journalism, podcasts and programming across social and digital platforms — and helps to ensure that community voices are reflected in NHPR's coverage. She also assists with the NHPR Books newsletter.
See stories by Alicia Sanyal
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.