Join NHPR's Election Explorer Challenge!

Elections can be overwhelming — and sometimes, it’s hard to feel truly connected to the political process.

But this is one of the few times that you get a direct say in what matters most to you and your state – everything from who sets the school budget to whether car inspections get eliminated. A time to celebrate, not surrender, your civic duties.

To help you stay informed and engaged as Nov. 3 quickly approaches, we’re game-ifying election season with an interactive NHPR Election Explorer Challenge!

Here's how it works:

Complete at least three Election Explorer activities. (Check out the full list below!)

Election Explorer activities. (Check out the full list below!) Fill out this form to enter the challenge.

Provide the same name and email every time you submit. Submit one activity at a time.

to enter the challenge. If you submit proof of at least three Election Explorer activities, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local bookstore of your choice! We’ll be giving away two gift cards total.

The best prize of all? Getting to play an active role in the civic process, during a high-stakes election season.

Want to participate? Complete at least three of the following.

Check out at least one election-related story from NHPR. Tell us something you learned that surprised you from that reporting.

Visit your town or city hall, or your local polling place. Take a photo of yourself at the location and attach it to the submission form. (If you can’t take a photo, just tell us where and when you visited — we’ll use the honor system.)

Check your voter registration status. Send us a link to the state’s voter lookup website to confirm you know where to find this information.

Share at least one NHPR election story or Civics 101 episode with a friend, family member, or on social media. Tell us which one you shared and why you wanted to share it.

Look up your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website. Let us know where you’ll be voting on Nov. 3.

Talk to a candidate running for office at any level in NH. Tell us which candidate you met and where you talked to them.

Email voices@nhpr.org with a question you’d like to ask a candidate running for office in NH. Attach a screenshot of the email.

Look up the name(s)/party of the NH State House candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.

Look up the name(s)/party of the NH State Senate candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.

Look up the name(s)/party of the NH Executive Council candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.

Attend an NHPR candidate forum in person, or watch a recording. Send us a photo of yourself at one of our forums or watching the recording. Or, tell us whether you registered for the forum so that we can confirm your attendance.

Vote in the general election. Send in a selfie wearing your "I Voted" sticker.

Remember: In order to get credit, you need to fill out this form for each activity you complete.

Editor's note: This project was inspired in part by Vermont's Good Citizen Challenge, a collaborative civic engagement campaign led by Seven Days and Kids VT.

Get a head start on your activities by catching up on recent campaign headlines.