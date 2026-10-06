Join NHPR's Election Explorer Challenge!
Elections can be overwhelming — and sometimes, it’s hard to feel truly connected to the political process.
But this is one of the few times that you get a direct say in what matters most to you and your state – everything from who sets the school budget to whether car inspections get eliminated. A time to celebrate, not surrender, your civic duties.
To help you stay informed and engaged as Nov. 3 quickly approaches, we’re game-ifying election season with an interactive NHPR Election Explorer Challenge!
Here's how it works:
- Complete at least three Election Explorer activities. (Check out the full list below!)
- Fill out this form to enter the challenge.
- Provide the same name and email every time you submit.
- Submit one activity at a time.
- If you submit proof of at least three Election Explorer activities, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local bookstore of your choice! We’ll be giving away two gift cards total.
The best prize of all? Getting to play an active role in the civic process, during a high-stakes election season.
Want to participate? Complete at least three of the following.
Check out at least one election-related story from NHPR. Tell us something you learned that surprised you from that reporting.
- Visit your town or city hall, or your local polling place. Take a photo of yourself at the location and attach it to the submission form. (If you can’t take a photo, just tell us where and when you visited — we’ll use the honor system.)
- Check your voter registration status. Send us a link to the state’s voter lookup website to confirm you know where to find this information.
- Share at least one NHPR election story or Civics 101 episode with a friend, family member, or on social media. Tell us which one you shared and why you wanted to share it.
- Look up your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website. Let us know where you’ll be voting on Nov. 3.
- Talk to a candidate running for office at any level in NH. Tell us which candidate you met and where you talked to them.
- Email voices@nhpr.org with a question you’d like to ask a candidate running for office in NH. Attach a screenshot of the email.
- Look up the name(s)/party of the NH State House candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.
- Look up the name(s)/party of the NH State Senate candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.
- Look up the name(s)/party of the NH Executive Council candidate(s) in your district. Drop that information directly into the submission form.
- Attend an NHPR candidate forum in person, or watch a recording. Send us a photo of yourself at one of our forums or watching the recording. Or, tell us whether you registered for the forum so that we can confirm your attendance.
- Vote in the general election. Send in a selfie wearing your "I Voted" sticker.
Remember: In order to get credit, you need to fill out this form for each activity you complete.
Editor's note: This project was inspired in part by Vermont's Good Citizen Challenge, a collaborative civic engagement campaign led by Seven Days and Kids VT.