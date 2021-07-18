-
We ask Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan on Wednesday about preparations for the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump, as well as the…
-
He defeated Republican David Perdue in a closely watched race, according to The Associated Press.
-
Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff beat David Perdue, according to the AP. The Senate will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having a tiebreaking vote.
-
The reverend at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta will become the first Black Democratic senator from the South.
-
A third Republican has jumped into the 2020 race for U.S. Senate. Bryant "Corky" Messner of Wolfeboro, a military veteran and attorney, is pitching…
-
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said the ripple effects of opioid addiction will be felt for generations. She joined NHPR's The Exchange Monday to discuss the…
-
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan joins The Exchange on Monday to discuss national security, health care, and education. We also get her take on the Democratic…
-
On Monday, February 25, we interview Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Senator Jeanne Shaheen serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as the…
-
William Barr, President Trump's nominee for Attorney General, is appearing before the U.S. Senate for confirmation hearings this week. Lawmakers are…
-
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan has returned from an overseas delegation trip where she focused on the impacts of U.S. foreign aid to Jordan and Israel…