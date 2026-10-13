A political Rorschach test: Pappas's DC record is up for interpretation in Senate race

As Democrat Chris Pappas runs for U.S. Senate, his four terms representing New Hampshire's 1st District in Congress are his main credential. Yet when it comes to passing legislation, critics said Pappas’ record lacks any major accomplishment. But in a political moment defined by partisan gridlock, the way Pappas does his job may be as relevant as what he’s been able to get done.

If you ask Pappas to point out what he’s achieved in Congress, he’s got an answer, ticking through a list that includes bills on improving benefits for veterans , votes to lower prescription drugs costs and secure infrastructure spending , and efforts to fund recovery initiatives and fight fentanyl .

“I’ve had bills signed by presidents of both parties, both Trump and Biden,” he said during a recent campaign stop in Manchester. “We have a lot to point to.”

But that same Washington record Pappas touts is also regularly belittled by Republican John Sununu, his opponent in this year’s Senate race.

“Chris Pappas has been in Congress for eight years,” Sununu told reporters at a GOP breakfast last month. “He’s attempted very little, and accomplished even less.”

According to the non-partisan website GovTrack , Pappas has so far been lead sponsor on 12 bills that have become law. That number shrinks to 10 once you factor out legislation to rename post-offices — one each in the towns of Greenland and Derry. Other Pappas-sponsored bills that have became law include a proposal dealing with sexual harassment policies at the Veteran Administration, burial policies for National Guard and military reserve members, and requiring certain federal buildings to fly the POW-MIA flag. In short, the sorts of bills unlikely to spark much resistance, even at a moment when less than 1% of bills lawmakers file end up becoming law.

“I think it is fair to say that it is difficult to do lawmaking today,” said Craig Volden, co-director of the Center for Effective Lawmaking at the University of Virginia, which ranks members of Congress based on their ability to advance bills they sponsor and how significant those bills are.

The center has devised a complicated formula that takes into account how much attention a bill got as it moved through Congress. Based on that, Volden says Pappas generally did as well — or in some years better — than the average member of Congress.

“In the 116th Congress, his first term, he was meeting expectations relative to the benchmark, and in the 117th and 118th Congress, he was exceeding expectations,” Volden said.

nhpr / courtesy of Center for Effective Lawmaking The equation used by UVA's Center for Effective Lawmaking to rate members of Congress

But Pappas’s supporters are quick to argue that being an effective member of Congress involves more than simply passing bills.

“I think that he’s worked really hard to address the concerns that he’s heard from his constituents,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the Democrat who Pappas hopes to succeed in the Senate.

Shaheen didn’t cite specific legislation or policy when asked about Pappas’ most significant accomplishment in Washington. But Shaheen said his willingness to listen to constituents is particularly relevant given that Pappas faces Sununu, who Shaheen unseated to join the Senate nearly 20 years ago.

“One thing I heard everywhere I went was, ‘I called John Sununu’s office and he didn’t call me back, no one ever called me back,’ ” Shaheen said. “Chris Pappas calls you back.”

For many rank-and-file Democrats this year, their enthusiasm for Pappas may hinge less on his Washington accomplishments than on the party's larger aims.

Eleanor Alborn-Hsu, who leads the Jaffrey Democratic Town Committee, said she backs Pappas for Senate enthusiastically.

But when asked what about his Washington record stood out, she paused and — without citing any accomplishments — turned the conversation towards another politician.

“At this point, we need to get rid of Trump,” she said. “We need to get rid of Trump’s ideas; we need to get rid of everything about Trump.”

When asked again about Pappas, it wasn’t policy Alborn-Hsu wanted to talk about — it was Pappas’ responsiveness.

“He’s come to Jaffrey and stood out on our corner with us when we were holding signs on No Kings day. We are a tiny little town, 5,000 people, she said. “He came out, talked to us and heard what our concerns are. We feel listened to.”

In a moment when very few politicians seem to do much listening, just showing up with an open ear may go a long way for Pappas on Election Day.

