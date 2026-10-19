Medicare Advantage options will be available for Coos and Carroll counties, Ayotte says

After seniors in Coos and Carroll counties were set to lose access to Medicare Advantage Plans in 2027, Gov. Kelly Ayotte said options will be available by Nov. 1, with open enrollment already underway.

According to a spokesperson from Ayotte’s office, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not initially approve of any Medicare Advantage plan for Coos County, and only approved one plan for Carroll County that provided specialized benefits and services.

Gov. Ayotte announced Friday that she spoke with federal officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure Medicare Advantage plans are available for Medicare recipients in those counties.

“This work will help North Country residents access the coverage and care they need, and we will continue working to protect Granite Staters’ access to healthcare coverage in rural New Hampshire and across our entire state,” Ayotte said in a press release.

Open enrollment for Medicare began Oct. 15, and continues through Dec. 7.

The state insurance department announced additional changes to Medicare Advantage availability in the state. CVS Health and BMC Health Service will no longer offer plans in New Hampshire, affecting more than 14,200 people.

The news marks another year of declining Medicare Advantage options in New Hampshire. In 2026, Anthem and Martin’s Point left the state, and Aetna pulled out of most counties, affecting around 77,000 seniors.

The state insurance department said adults enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans should not assume their current coverage will continue in 2027, and that policies and coverage of existing plans may change.