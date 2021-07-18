-
How Could The Elected President & Supreme Court Impact Your Health Insurance?The issue of health insurance dominated the presidential primary, before the pandemic took over headlines. Now the Affordable Care Act and health…
-
The pandemic has highlighted the gaps in our health insurance system, such as Americans who remain uninsured, or under-insured, even after decades of…
-
House lawmakers worked on a bill Monday that would require more insurance coverage for tick-borne disease testing – focusing on more than just Lyme…
-
"Medicare-for-all" is a phrase we hear a lot lately on the presidential trail, but we're taking a step back to talk about how Medicare, which was designed…
-
Three weeks into the federal healthcare exchange's open enrollment period, there are fewer new enrollees in New Hampshire compared to last year.Since…
-
Lowering medical costs and increasing access to care are among the most important issues for many New Hampshire voters.We examine how the candidates say…
-
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is ordering a health care entity to immediately stop doing business in the state after it failed to properly…
-
The company barred from selling health plans by the New Hampshire Insurance Department this week includes on its board of directors the man who served as…
-
Senator Jeanne Shaheen says she will prioritize the needs of patients over the concerns of private equity firms.Her remarks come in the wake of reporting…
-
New Hampshire's Uninsured Rate Remains SteadyThe number of people without health insurance in New Hampshire remained steady from 2017 to 2018. The new census data shows that in 2017 and 2018 about…