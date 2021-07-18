-
Democratic presidential hopefuls are campaigning all over New Hampshire, and they’re spending a lot of time in areas once considered Republican…
-
Carroll County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Wednesday against continuing the county jail's current Medication Assisted Treatment program, also known as MAT.…
-
Carroll County Commissioners voted two to one last Wednesday against a policy that would provide medication assisted treatment to inmates who aren't on…
-
The Carroll County Sheriff’s department is investigating the death of a young woman last week in the county jail.Twenty-four year-old Nikole Coe was…
-
A Carroll County judge will soon decide if a lakefront landowner in Ossipee can sell her property to someone other than the town, which wants to turn it…
-
Bank Freezes Carroll County's Credit Line As $2M Budget Shortfall LoomsCarroll County is in the midst of a budget crisis.Officials there are trying to figure out how to make up for a roughly $2 million budget shortfall.This…