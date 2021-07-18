-
Anne Carle’s workday begins with a screen of red, green and yellow boxes. The red ones mean higher risk patients. Carle is a telehealth nurse and RN at…
-
"Medicare-for-all" is a phrase we hear a lot lately on the presidential trail, but we're taking a step back to talk about how Medicare, which was designed…
-
Two New Hampshire hospitals will receive less Medicare reimbursement next year due to relatively high rates of patient injuries and infections.As part of…
-
Residents of a Vermont nursing home are looking for new places to live after learning the facility is closing at the end of November.The Valley News…
-
New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a policy that would increase Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates for qualified…
-
New Hampshire’s Health Protection Program faces sunset in twenty sixteen unless the legislature votes to extend it. We’ll find out more. Then later – a…
-
Three New Hampshire hospitals will be penalized next year for potentially avoidable mistakes, such as patient infections and injuries.The federal…
-
Once you hit 65, there’s a line of thinking that goes like this: Medicare is there to protect your health, and your wallet.That’s mostly true. But about…
-
A new data set gives a bird’s eye view of New Hampshire’s uninsured residents – and how they stand to gain health coverage under the Affordable Care…
-
One in five Medicare patients treated for a list of common conditions - like pneumonia and heart failure - are readmitted to the hospitals that treated…