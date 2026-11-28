This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Construction of the $65 million Gateway at Exeter project, originally expected to begin in spring 2026, is now slated to start in 2027 following months of delays.

The Epping Road proposal calls for 224 residential units and a 48,000-square-foot commercial building on a vacant parcel near the Route 101 interchange.

Developer Tom Monahan said high interest rates have played a role in why the project has faced significant delays.

“When the rates went up, it just didn't pencil out,” Monahan said, referring to mortgage interest rates that peaked at nearly 7.8% in October 2023. The project was first proposed in 2019.

Higher interest rates increased borrowing costs, making the project more difficult to finance, Monahan said.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.