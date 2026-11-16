Construction materials, labor costs plague affordable housing development in Coos County

North Country community leaders and housing executives say the statewide housing crisis is having specific impacts on their region, as high prices have worsened ongoing demographic shifts and workforce shortages in New Hampshire’s most remote areas.

The conversation came at a conference last week in Whitefield focused on the tight housing market’s impact on Coos County residents.

The whole state is struggling with limited inventory and high home prices , and Coos County has struggled to maintain affordable housing units as landlords and homeowners have turned their units into short-term rentals like AirBnB.

Harrison Kanzler, executive director of the Littleton-based Affordable Housing Education and Development (AHEAD), said the lack of affordable housing could discourage young people from moving north.

That, Kanzler said, would create a crisis in the county, leaving behind an aging population without caretakers.

“As we're looking at a large-scale retirement community,” Kanzler said, “We have to start talking about: What do we do for the next generation to give them the reins of our towns, of our communities, of our leadership?”

However, Kanzler said the area faces uphill battles in building more affordable units. For rehabilitating vacant homes, developers have to pay for professionals to come in and do work like lead remediation that is expensive, but non-negotiable. He also said there’s a smaller pool of builders in the region, so developers sometimes have to hire people from further away, including Portland, Maine and Burlington, Vermont.

“To find contractors to come and work in the North Country, you have to pay more than you would in another area,” said developer Kevin Lacasse with New England Family Housing. “However, the income generated from these properties is less, so it makes that challenge of developing in rural areas that much more difficult to do.”

Construction material costs have also gone up , and developers using federal subsidies on their project also have to use American-made products as part of President Joe Biden’s Build America, Buy America Act. Kanzler doesn’t think the federal government and the state of New Hampshire are funding grants for housing development at an adequate level, leading to money being stretched thinly across projects.