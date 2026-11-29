This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Heidi Penn loaded four golden bullets into her magazine and clicked the chamber shut. She fell silent as she turned onto Dan’s Way, the crackle of dry leaves under her camouflage hiking boots suddenly the only sound in the woods. Penn woke up earlier than the birds.

Every few yards, she stopped walking. Her doe-like brown eyes scanned the woods but her body stood still, listening. Then she continued her trek up the wooded hill, aiming for the shed her husband, Dan, built for one of his friends in the woods of Norwich, Vermont. “Dan’s Way” is named for her seasoned hunter husband; “Heidi Road” leads up to their house.

Thursday morning, Penn, 55, hunted alone (with a reporter and photographer in tow). She covered her camo jacket with a red-and-black plaid coat and slung her rifle over her shoulder. She donned her neon-orange bucket hat for safety and her camouflage mittens for warmth. The temperature in her Toyota RAV4 read freezing as she climbed into it for the short drive to her neighbor’s property.

“Oh, it warmed up,” she said, looking at her dashboard.

As she walked through the woods, dodging the occasional falling acorn, Penn checked the ground for V-shaped deer tracks and ruffled piles of leaves that indicated animal trails. Following the ones she found, Penn came to a stop at a fallen tree trunk. She put her camouflage cushion on the log and took a seat, holding her rifle — inscribed with her name — so she was ready to shoot.

“Now, it’s just a matter of waiting,” Penn said.

Why they hunt

On a Wednesday evening in October, a group of Upper Valley women gathered to discuss why they hunt. Lebanon Conservation Commission Chair Sarah Riley asked four women hunters and two wildlife professionals questions, one from Vermont and one from New Hampshire. They spoke to a mostly female audience munching on meatballs, curry and charcuterie — all made from venison — hoping to give these women the knowledge and tools to take on the woods.

By most measures, the Upper Valley has too many deer. While the large population of bucks and does makes for good hunting, it comes with plenty of issues. Deer carry ticks, eat food from gardens and farms and destroy native plants in forests. As panelist Jenn Goulet, from Norwich, put it, “deer eat the stuff we like.” She explained how the too-large deer population in the area has started to make native plants and forests disappear. Her co-panelist Gwyn Dessert described finding 10 ticks on her body just from weeding her home garden in Enfield, where deer like to snack.

Joe Bachman, a forester, natural resources expert and two-time Dartmouth graduate, said he has seen significant change in the Hanover ecosystem in the last 30 years.

“The forest composition, particularly the understory, has changed dramatically,” he said. “I think the biggest driver of that has been the white-tailed deer.”

Deer also cause car accidents. A report from 2025 by the University of New Hampshire indicated that the Granite State sees roughly 1,500 car crashes involving wildlife every year.

For panelist Barbara Nyholm, who lives in Cornish, hunting is about meat. Nyholm loves to cook, particularly the nutrient-dense venison she gets from a doe — the only type of deer she aims to kill. She butchers the animals herself. Venison, Nyholm said, has vitamin B, iron and more protein than beef.

“I’m only interested in good meat,” she said at the Oct. 28 event.

As rich as it is, venison is a cheap way for hunters and their families to eat, especially if they process it themselves. Goulet said she has not bought red meat from a grocery store since 2013, and recently estimated that she spends about $1.27 per pound of meat she gets from a deer, based on the cost of her hunting licenses. A basic license is $28 in Vermont.

Hunting can help with hunger: Venison For Vermonters accepts whole carcasses from hunters, and New Hampshire’s Hunt for the Hungry program will take whole or processed deer, all to donate to food banks and food-insecure locals. Some hunters — like the Penns — give their venison to families they know personally.

Alex Driehaus / Valley News / Granite State News Collaborative New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Deer Project Leader Becky Fuda collects biological data on a spikehorn buck at a check station at the Lyme Country Store in Lyme, N.H., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Fuda collected lymph nodes from several deer at the station in order to test for chronic wasting disease, which has not yet been discovered in deer in the Twin States, but was found in a deer in New York this year. (Valley News photo)

The wait

Penn tucked her chin into the camouflage gaiter around her neck after a motionless half hour in the cold. A single ray of sunlight hit the top of a tree way above where she perched on her mossy log, and one bird, somewhere, croaked.

Several yards away, something scuffled through the leaves, and Penn’s eyes darted to her right. But it was only a squirrel; her hands, still holding her gun, did not move.

She has seen fewer deer on her hunts in Vermont this season than in years past, Penn said. She has several theories as to why, but the one she shares with Bachman is that the forest is full of food — particularly acorns — keeping the deer well-fed enough that they don’t need to move around much.

Penn would like to shoot a deer. If she sees antlers, she shoots. But there are years she doesn’t get a kill in Vermont, and she enjoys the process of hunting regardless, finding peace in the quiet of the outdoors and basking in the sounds of “nature waking up.”

Sitting like this in the woods, she thinks only about her surroundings. This season so far, she has seen a red-tailed hawk and a red fox, and watched a woodpecker from less than a foot away.

“You never know what you’re going to see in the woods,” she said.

Hunting guardrails

The need for more hunter education seems to Jack O’Toole like a symptom of a larger problem: The structure of American hunting laws. North America uses a hunting model called “fair chase,” designed not for population control or food production but for sport, with an emphasis on conservation.

As a result, the hunting season is short and swamped with rules. Of course, regulation is necessary for all sorts of reasons, and this year, Vermont changed its rules to allow rifle hunters to shoot antlerless and female deer by lottery during the regular season, loosening the laws significantly. Still, some hunters in the Upper Valley find the laws too restrictive for the region’s rampant population. Nyholm only had four days to shoot a doe on her New Hampshire property with a rifle. Vermont has a 16-day regular hunting season between Nov. 14 and 29.

“We’re at the point now where it’s not a sporting issue; it’s a wildlife management issue,” O’Toole said Wednesday. “When you’re trying to deal with a wildlife management issue using sporting as your basis … it doesn’t make any sense.”

To O’Toole, the deer in the area don’t need conservation; they need control. With a too-large population, deer have to compete for food, meaning many of them die from starvation during the winter — a far more painful way to go than by a clean shot from a hunter.

O’Toole lives in Hanover and serves on the town’s Deer Committee, trying to implement policies that will control the deer population. He said three deer standing together indicates overpopulation. In Hanover, he often sees between eight and 15 at once.

In Southern states with similar deer populations, hunting seasons are longer, and licensed hunters get more tags (authorizations to hunt a certain animal). In South Carolina, for example, gun hunting season stretches from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1. They still have issues with the population, though; it costs quite a lot to process a deer, and a family can only eat so much meat on its own. Even hunters who are allowed to shoot more than one deer in a season often have no reason to do so; it’s legal to sell hunted venison in Vermont, but not in New Hampshire.

To Penn and to Bachman, posted land creates more of a barrier for hunters than laws do.

“It’s been shown time and again that hunter success is highly correlated with hunter access,” Bachman said.

The “New Hampshire way,” as Bachman called it, allows residents to hunt on most land — public or private — unless explicitly posted. In certain towns, like Hanover, landowners have become more likely to post their properties, either because they don’t support the activity or don’t understand it. Bachman, who lives in Hanover, feels that a general rise in “urban sensibilities” has led to a smaller population of active hunters and a larger contingent of people who don’t want it to happen.

“Hunting really is a public service,” he said, as a tool for managing game populations. “It makes an economic contribution … and it provides a really local, sustainable source of food.”

Bachman explained that the proceeds from hunting licenses help fund Fish and Game programs like search and rescue and other non-game-related public services.

A woman’s game

Hunting was long reserved as a man’s activity, but for several years now, women have been making their mark on the scene. Peg Merrens lives in Norwich and is the vice president of conservation at the Upper Valley Land Trust. She started hunting 10 years ago after participating in a study at work that exposed her to how the deer population was hurting the natural environment in Norwich. Then she discovered she really enjoyed hunting with her husband and children.

Women are the fastest-growing demographic of hunters across the U.S. and make up between 20% and 30% of hunters in Vermont, according to Nicole Meier from Vermont Fish and Wildlife. Meier also said that when a mother in a household starts to hunt, the rest of the family is more likely to follow. Indeed, Bachman learned to hunt because of his mom.

Even as more women head into the woods, hunting is generally facing a national decline. License sales have slowed across the country, according to experts on the panel, in part as older generations hang up their rifles; younger people don’t hunt as much. The stigma around hunting doesn’t help, either, as Dessert said. While the women on the panel have had largely positive experiences within the hunting community — finding themselves welcomed by male hunters — they said they sometimes feel judged by people who do not hunt. (New Hampshire, an exception to the national trend, has a pretty stable number of hunters.)

To counter that stigma and teach the audience how to hunt, New Hampshire Fish and Game hunting instructor Lorri Menard gave a crossbow demonstration in the library. Menard has close-cropped red hair and wore a green button-down shirt covered in patches, Girl Scout style.

“I’m not going to shoot anybody,” she announced, wielding a weapon about half as large as her small frame.

To get a hunting license, residents of Vermont and New Hampshire must complete hunter education and training. Menard helps with a program called Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, which offers classes to women of all experience levels on outdoor activities, including hunting. Meier runs the hunter and bow hunter education programs on the other side of the river, including online classes so that working women and mothers with limited time can learn to hunt.

Animal house

Penn has been hunting now for 30 years, but she didn’t grow up with it, even though her father hunted. Six or so years into her relationship with Dan — who she has been with for 37 years — she started to wonder why he wouldn’t come home when night fell in November. Dan showed her.

“After you go out and experience it, you understand what it’s all about,” she said. “To listen to the world wake up.”

At first, Penn would not go out alone, nor would she pee in the woods. Now, she sits by herself for hours at a time and can do everything by herself, up to and including the kill shot. She does not, however, drag or gut her deer; those remain Dan’s jobs.

In one of the sheds on their property, Heidi and Dan break down the deer they kill. In a pink-walled cooling room, they hang carcasses from large hooks and let blood drain onto a floor covered in cardboard. On one counter in the shed, Dan butchers the deer; on the other, Heidi packages it. They keep the wrapped meat in two large freezers in their garage, already mostly full from the game they have caught so far this season.

The shed is not the most deer-forward part of the Penn family property. Not even close.

Four wall-mounted deer heads stare at anyone who dares pass the “no trespassing” signs guarding Penn’s house. At least a dozen additional pairs of antlers line the walls of the family room. Rather than blankets, deer and coyote pelts cover the chairs in front of the fireplace; “Deer Slayer” venison-flavored whiskey sits in a bottle beneath the antler wall and a bear skin hangs opposite, the one-time animal’s arms stretched out and an arrow in its open jaw. Penn shot it herself.

The space is peppered with hunting-themed trinkets and signs, one reading: “A miserable day out hunting still beats a good day at the office.” In a corner, a cactus stands in a plant pot, surrounded by several deer skulls — and one human skull. Dan says it’s to scare away his granddaughter’s suitors. Unlike the other skeletons in the room, this one, thankfully, is not real.