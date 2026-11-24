Your weekend in NH: Kick off the holidays with parades, painting and pet portraits
You can also shop for locally made treats, pitch in at a beach clean-up or settle in for a Lord of the Rings movie marathon.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- The Loon Center Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Moultonborough. Enjoy a special author reading of The Day the Pond Flew South, a loon-themed craft and more. We also hear that Santa will make an appearance. More details. (Free)
- Santa Shuffle Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Laconia City Hall. Dress in your holiday best (whether that be festive or funny) for this annual 5k race. More details. ($35 registration)
Merrimack Valley
- Holiday Pottery Sale from noon to 4 p.m. at Black Olive Pottery Studio in Concord. Enjoy treats, prizes, and pottery-making demonstrations all while shopping local for your loved ones. More details. (Free)
- Sister’s Christmas Catechism at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Described as “CSI: Bethlehem,” this fun-filled musical attempts to answer: “Whatever happened to the Magi’s gold?” This show is intended for audiences ages 16 and up. More details. (Tickets are $48)
Monadnock Region
- Annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, at the New Hampshire Antique Co-op in Milford. Browse one-of-a-kind gifts, participate in a scavenger hunt for all ages, sample sweet treats and enter to win gift cards. More details. (Free)
- A Very Krampus Christmas from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Shadow and Soul Emporium & Tea Lounge in Keene. Get ready for “Krampusnacht” by getting your photo taken with Krampus, “the mischievous counterpart to St. Nicholas.” Organizers note that this event is not intended for young children. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Make Room for Pie 5k Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. Kick off your Thanksgiving with a walk, jog or run. More details. ($35 registration fee)
- The Lord of the Rings All-Day Marathon starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring with the classic trilogy. More details. ($22.50 for members and students, $29.25 for non-members)
- Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, around downtown Berlin. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after a festive community-wide parade. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- The Minus Scale Reunion Show + New Norde Album Release w/ Coyote Smoke on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Press Room in Portsmouth. Organizers say it best, describing it as “a reunion, a release, and a recurring favorite...this one's a real rock & roll triple-decker.” More details. ($15 advance, $20 day-of)
- Lil’ Holiday Art Sale and Reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Art Up Front Street studios & gallery in Exeter. Presented by Creative Guts, this exhibit features small works of varying mediums. Each piece is for sale and will be displayed until Dec. 19. More details. (Free)
- Public Beach Clean Up at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Pirates Cove Beach. Please bring your own reusable gloves to wear during the volunteer based clean-up. More details. (Free)
- Dover Holiday Parade: Yule Be Sorry at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 along Main Street. This year’s theme is “Yule Be Sorry: Holiday Mishaps and Bad Decisions Tinged with Regret.” More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Scenic Snowfall Paint Night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Muse Paintbar in Manchester. Instructors will guide you through an evening of painting (and sipping) where you and a painting partner can work on two parts of “a finished product that will hang together.” More details. ($38 per artist)
- Terminus Underground 2026 Finale at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Nashua. Rock out with three New England-based bands at the final show of the year for the indie venue. More details. (21+, BYOB, tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door, $25 for VIP)
- Nashua Winter Stroll from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, on Main Street. Enjoy a full evening of festivities including photos with Santa, the annual tree and candle lightings, ice skating, and an inflatable carnival. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- White Rot Friday at noon on Friday, Nov. 27, at Grafton Town Hall. Billed as an “alternative fungi-based Black Friday event,” this is an opportunity to take part in a “pasteurization party,” make mini oyster mushroom logs, try mushroom dishes and learn more about fungi life cycles. More details. (Activity costs vary)
- Holiday Pet Photo Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the West Lebanon Feed & Supply. Get your pets photo taken with Santa while supporting the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society. More details. (Suggested donation $25, registration required)