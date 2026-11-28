When we gather around the table for the Thanksgiving holiday, we might offer a moment of gratitude, expressing thanks for our meal, our health, our family, our country.

But today, we’re sharing a perspective on another practice of gratitude: one that focuses not on our blessings, but on our relationships as people with the more-than-human world. We’re taking a moment with the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address.

Featuring Jennifer Wemigwans. Special thanks to Krista Spence, Oren Lyons, Margaret Kanatiiosta LaFrance, and Jay Allison.

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ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Jennifer Wemigwans co-authored a paper, “The Haudenosaunee Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen Thanksgiving Address: Moving Beyond the Havoc of Land Acknowledgements,” exploring both practices as educational tools at the Dr. Eric Jackman Institute of Child Study

Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address: Greetings to the Natural World , translated by John Stokes.

Chief Jake Swamp’s children’s book, Giving Thanks: A Native American Morning Message .

Instructional materials for K-12 students about the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address in New York state (under development at time of publication).