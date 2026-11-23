Celebrate the warmth, flavors, and stories of the season with NHPR’s special Thanksgiving programming. Whether you’re cooking up a feast, gathering with loved ones, or easing into a long holiday weekend, we’ll bring you a rich lineup of holiday shows — from expert kitchen guidance and thoughtful storytelling to music filled with gratitude and tradition. Here’s just a taste of what’s happening on NHPR this Thanksgiving.

Listen to NHPR on your trusty radio, stream us online, or just ask your smart speaker to "play NHPR."

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving Day

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential - 10 a.m. –12 p.m.

NHPR kicks off Thanksgiving with Turkey Confidential, the annual live holiday call-in show from The Splendid Table. Host Francis Lam takes your calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests on the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year’s stellar guest lineup includes:

J. Kenji López-Alt – Former restaurant cook J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is also a New York Times columnist, and author of the James Beard Award–winning and bestselling books "The Food Lab" and "The Wok".



– Former restaurant cook J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is also a New York Times columnist, and author of the James Beard Award–winning and bestselling books "The Food Lab" and "The Wok". Melissa Clark – Food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark is a staff reporter for the New York Times Food section, where she writes the popular column “A Good Appetite” and appears in a weekly cooking video series.



– Food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark is a staff reporter for the New York Times Food section, where she writes the popular column “A Good Appetite” and appears in a weekly cooking video series. Ayesha Nurdjaja – Nurdjaja is currently one of the "Titans" on the TV show Bobby's Triple Threat on Food Network.



– Nurdjaja is currently one of the "Titans" on the TV show Bobby's Triple Threat on Food Network. Monti Carlo– Food TV host Monti Carlo serves as a judge and contributor for multiple Food Network shows including Cutthroat Kitchen, SuperMarket Stakeout, and The Next Food Network Star.

Turkey Confidential is distributed by American Public Media.

The Folk Show with Kate McNally – Thanksgiving Special - 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Wind down your Thanksgiving feast with an evening of warm, heartfelt folk music. Host Kate McNally curates songs of gratitude, gathering, and home — the perfect soundtrack for ending Thanksgiving with friends, family, and great tunes on NHPR.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Saturday Request Live with Joe Boehnlein - 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means millions of people will be traveling to see family and friends. This month on Saturday Request Live, we're taking a musical trip with songs all about traveling! And, of course, we're playing your requests, too.

Send them in early to music@nhpr.org, or give us a call during the show. Saturday Request Live — this Saturday evening from 6 to 8, on NHPR and online at nhpr.org!