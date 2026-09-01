Jenna Bush Hager & Shannon Garvey on publishing and debut novels

In June of 2026, NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie welcomed Jenna Bush Hager and Shannon Garvey, an author affiliated with her publishing company. Jenna Bush Hager has spent her career revolutionizing the book industry, with her renown “Read with Jenna” bookclub, creating her very own publishing company, Thousand Voices, as well as the bestselling works she authored herself.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

Now Jenna supports rising authors such as Shannon Garvey, who recently had her debut novel, "June Baby," published by Random House in conjunction with Jenna Bush Hager’s Thousand Voices imprint. Listen in as they talk about their work for Writers on a New England Stage, recorded at the Seacoast LitFest in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

This event was recorded live during the Seacoast LitFest at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 14, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.