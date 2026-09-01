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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Jenna Bush Hager & Shannon Garvey on publishing and debut novels

By Rebecca Lavoie,
Sara Plourde
Published September 1, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie interviews Jenna Bush Hager and Shannon Garvey at the Seacoast Lit. Fest in The Music Hall in Portsmouth NH.
The Music Hall
NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie interviews Jenna Bush Hager and Shannon Garvey at the Seacoast LitFest in The Music Hall in Portsmouth NH.

In June of 2026, NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie welcomed Jenna Bush Hager and Shannon Garvey, an author affiliated with her publishing company. Jenna Bush Hager has spent her career revolutionizing the book industry, with her renown “Read with Jenna” bookclub, creating her very own publishing company, Thousand Voices, as well as the bestselling works she authored herself.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

Now Jenna supports rising authors such as Shannon Garvey, who recently had her debut novel, "June Baby," published by Random House in conjunction with Jenna Bush Hager’s Thousand Voices imprint. Listen in as they talk about their work for Writers on a New England Stage, recorded at the Seacoast LitFest in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

This event was recorded live during the Seacoast LitFest at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 14, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.

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Rebecca Lavoie
Rebecca oversees the team that makes NHPR podcasts, including Outside/In and Civics 101. She has previously served as NHPR's Director of Audience & Engagement, Digital Director, and Senior Producer for Word of Mouth.
See stories by Rebecca Lavoie
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
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