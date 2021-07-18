-
Enjoy our earlier conversation about writing during upheaval. With an ongoing pandemic, social unrest, and an economic slump, some people are using their…
-
On today's show: Civics 101: U.S. Territories"Found at Sea": from Producer Andy Short. Listen again at PRX.org.10-Minute Writer's Workshop: Michael…
-
New Hampshire has its first youth poet laureate.Ella McGrail is a senior at Portsmouth High School, and was recently named as the inaugural youth poet…
-
On today's show:Walt Hickey talks to us about 538's Oscar Tracker and which categories will be the most interesting to watch."Now There's Only Time to…
-
On the weekend show:The Lonely Palette Podcast is bringing art to your ears. Alex Preston joined us in the studio for an interview and a few songsThis…
-
You've seen them on Twitter, you've seen them on Facebook, so why do IT people desperately want to kill the .gif? On today’s show, a brief explanation of…
-
On today's show: a look into the strict guidelines CBS and Paramount have set for those Star Trek fan films, a game reviewer gives us a sneak peek at a…
-
From Tina Fey’s "Sarah Palin" to Larry David’s "Bernie Sanders", politicians are red meat for comedians. But for some, impersonating a candidate isn’t…
-
Gluten-free? Olive or coconut oil for cooking? Mediterranean or paleo? If nutrition is a science, why does the research vary so wildly, and why all the…
-
Garamond, Times New Roman, Helvetica. We use them so often, it’s easy to forget that typefaces are licensed products – and just like other forms of media,…