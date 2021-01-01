Sara Plourde

Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.

Prior to joining NHPR, Sara worked as a books reviewer for Broken Pencil Magazine (Toronto, ON), theater designer, and high school teacher. Outside of work, she enjoys gaming, reading, driving, and handcrafting as many things as possible.

Sara holds a Bachelor of Fine Art from New Hampshire Institute of Art, where she studied photography, printmaking, and digital media. She has works in NHIA's permanent collection and the Special Collections at Teti Library.