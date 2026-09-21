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Mass. hiker rescued from Mount Monadnock

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:03 AM EDT
Near the junction of the White Dot Trail and White Cross Trail on Mount Monadnock.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Near the junction of the White Dot Trail and White Cross Trail on Mount Monadnock.

A team of rescuers helped carry an injured hiker off Mount Monadnock on Saturday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said 28-year-old Sara Grube of Somerville, Mass., injured her lower leg while hiking up the mountain.

The hiker was located above the upper junction area of the White Dot Trail below the summit of Monadnock.

Rangers first attempted to assist Grube down under her own power, but requested additional rescue support due to the distance from the bottom, the terrain and the state of her injury.

Rescuers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team responded, along with members from the Jaffrey, Peterborough, Troy and Marlborough fire departments.

The hiker was carried in a litter down the White Dot Trail to the Paradise Valley Trail out to the Old Toll Road by about 8 p.m. Grube was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment, the Fish and Game Department reported.

With an elevation of 3,165 feet, Mount Monadnock is one of the most popular hiking spots in New Hampshire and the Northeast. Some trails feature steep and rocky terrain.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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