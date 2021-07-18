-
Have you found the time to read more this past year or have you had less time or an inability to focus on the written word lately? Our annual Summer Book…
A conversation with Sabrina Imbler, science journalist and author of Dyke (Geology), which tells the story of Kohala - the island of Hawaii’s most ancient…
A lot of us may feel like our time and attention is not our own, and can easily disappear into the ether of work and the internet. But rather than merely…
It's our Annual Holiday Book Show, a little earlier than usual given the pandemic’s impact on both the book industry and how people shop. We ask…
We revisit our earlier conversation with suggestions for summer reading. Many readers are being intentional about bringing diversity to that stack of…
Last week on New Hampshire Calling, we had a conversation about the books that are getting listeners through this time of social distancing. You can…
Some people find themselves right now with a lot of extra quiet time in the house. You could stew. You could tweet. Or, how about you get some reading…
The gift-giving season is suddenly upon us, and our independent bookstore owners are back with the best books of 2019 and recommendations for holiday…
Award-winning author Ann Patchett - herself a seasoned literary interviewer - joined All Things Considered & The Bookshelf host Peter Biello to discuss…