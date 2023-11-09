Rachel Barenbaum

Rachel is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, the LA Review of Books, and more. She has been a scholar in residence at the Hadassah-Brandeis Institute at Brandeis and her work has been supported by residencies at Ucross and Norton Island.

Her literary show, Check This Out, airs on NHPR and spotlights emerging and diverse authors. It is sponsored by the Howe Library. She has degrees from Harvard in Business, and Literature and Philosophy.

