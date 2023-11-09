© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Rachel Barenbaum

Rachel is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, the LA Review of Books, and more. She has been a scholar in residence at the Hadassah-Brandeis Institute at Brandeis and her work has been supported by residencies at Ucross and Norton Island.

Her literary show, Check This Out, airs on NHPR and spotlights emerging and diverse authors. It is sponsored by the Howe Library. She has degrees from Harvard in Business, and Literature and Philosophy.

  • LOOT by Tania James is named to the longlist of the 2023 National Book Award in fiction.
    Arts & Culture
    Tania James
    Rachel Barenbaum
    This week, host Rachel Barenbaum sits down with Tania James, author of the novels "The Tusk That Did the Damage" and "Atlas of Unknowns." Her latest work "Loot," has been named to the longlist of the 2023 National Book Award in fiction.

