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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Daniel Mason's 'Country People' and the slow search for identity and belonging

By Rachel Barenbaum,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published September 3, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT
Daniel Mason joinRachel Barenbaum at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Christian Arnold
/
The Music Hall
Daniel Mason, author of Country People, joins Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.
Country People novel by Daniel Mason
Penguin Random House
Country People novel by Daniel Mason

In July 2026, NHPR’s Rachel Barenbaum spoke at length with novelist, Daniel Mason, about his latest work, Country People.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

Country People is a fractal telling about a man who just wants to live his life in the face of the extraordinary. The novel challenges ideas of binary thinking, as logic and magic, the known and unknown, get inextricably linked together, grounding our identity and overall sense place in the world.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on July 14th, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

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Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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