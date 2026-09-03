Daniel Mason's 'Country People' and the slow search for identity and belonging

Penguin Random House Country People novel by Daniel Mason

In July 2026, NHPR’s Rachel Barenbaum spoke at length with novelist, Daniel Mason, about his latest work, Country People.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

Country People is a fractal telling about a man who just wants to live his life in the face of the extraordinary. The novel challenges ideas of binary thinking, as logic and magic, the known and unknown, get inextricably linked together, grounding our identity and overall sense place in the world.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on July 14th, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.