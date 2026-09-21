'The foggy goggles of adrenaline': Crashing out at NH's demolition derby scene
It's early fall in New Hampshire, which means . . . it's fair season.
Many folks go to their local fair for the rides, maybe the fried food, or the vendors. NHPR's Patrick McNameeKing visited the Hopkinton State Fair this month to hang out with one distinct fair season subculture: the demolition derby crew. He filed this report.
Editor's note: We recommend you listen to this story, by pressing the red "Listen" button above, to get the fully immersive demolition derby experience.