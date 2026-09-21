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'The foggy goggles of adrenaline': Crashing out at NH's demolition derby scene

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Patrick McNameeKing
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
Mason Musto won the youth heat at this year's Hopkinton Fair Demolition Derby, but the victorious car will be heading to a scrapyard.
Patrick McNameeKing
/
NHPR
Mason Musto won the youth heat at this year's Hopkinton Fair Demolition Derby, but the victorious car will be heading to a scrapyard.

It's early fall in New Hampshire, which means . . . it's fair season.

Many folks go to their local fair for the rides, maybe the fried food, or the vendors. NHPR's Patrick McNameeKing visited the Hopkinton State Fair this month to hang out with one distinct fair season subculture: the demolition derby crew. He filed this report.

Editor's note: We recommend you listen to this story, by pressing the red "Listen" button above, to get the fully immersive demolition derby experience.

The youth heat gets underway at the Hopkinton Fairground, Sept. 5, 2026.
Patrick McNameeKing
/
NHPR
The youth heat gets underway at the Hopkinton Fairground, Sept. 5, 2026.
Fifteen-year-old Ben Morrill shows off his '08 Ford Focus. Drivers come up with their own numbers for their vehicles. Ben chose “5th Gen” to represent that he is a fifth-generation dairy farmer.
Patrick McNameeKing
/
NHPR
Fifteen-year-old Ben Morrill shows off his '08 Ford Focus. Drivers come up with their own numbers for their vehicles. Ben chose “5th Gen” to represent that he is a fifth-generation dairy farmer.
Bent axles and engine smoke all around after a collision in the V8 heat at the Hopkinton Fair Demolition Derby, Sept. 6, 2026.
Patrick McNameeKing
/
NHPR
Bent axles and engine smoke all around after a collision in the V8 heat at the Hopkinton Fair Demolition Derby, Sept. 6, 2026.
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NH News Society and Culture
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
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