'The foggy goggles of adrenaline': Crashing out at NH's demolition derby scene

It's early fall in New Hampshire, which means . . . it's fair season.

Many folks go to their local fair for the rides, maybe the fried food, or the vendors. NHPR's Patrick McNameeKing visited the Hopkinton State Fair this month to hang out with one distinct fair season subculture: the demolition derby crew. He filed this report.

Editor's note: We recommend you listen to this story, by pressing the red "Listen" button above, to get the fully immersive demolition derby experience.

Patrick McNameeKing / NHPR The youth heat gets underway at the Hopkinton Fairground, Sept. 5, 2026.

Patrick McNameeKing / NHPR Fifteen-year-old Ben Morrill shows off his '08 Ford Focus. Drivers come up with their own numbers for their vehicles. Ben chose “5th Gen” to represent that he is a fifth-generation dairy farmer.