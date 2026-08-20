Historian Jill Lepore on 'These Truths' and US Democracy

Civics 101 host Hannah McCarthy welcomed Harvard historian and author Jill Lepore during a recent Writers on a New England Stage event to discuss her book "These Truths: A History of the United States."

The book confronts a vital question: Has the nation, and democracy itself, delivered on the fundamental promises of political equality, natural rights, and popular sovereignty? And how can a fearless dedication to truth, facts, and evidence sustain the American experiment through periods of deep division?

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This event was recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 14, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.

