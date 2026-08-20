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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Historian Jill Lepore on 'These Truths' and US Democracy

By Hannah McCarthy,
Sara Plourde
Published August 20, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Civics 101's Hannah McCarthy speaks with historian and journalist, Jill Lapore during a recent Writers on a New England Stage.
Emily McNair
/
The Music Hall
Civics 101's Hannah McCarthy speaks with historian and journalist, Jill Lapore during a recent Writers on a New England Stage.

Civics 101 host Hannah McCarthy welcomed Harvard historian and author Jill Lepore during a recent Writers on a New England Stage event to discuss her book "These Truths: A History of the United States."

The book confronts a vital question: Has the nation, and democracy itself, delivered on the fundamental promises of political equality, natural rights, and popular sovereignty? And how can a fearless dedication to truth, facts, and evidence sustain the American experiment through periods of deep division?

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This event was recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 14, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.

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Writers on a New England Stage NHPR Bookspolitical history
Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy first came to NHPR an intern in 2015, returned as a Fellow the following year and then bounced around as a reporter and producer before landing as co-host of Civics 101. She has reported on everything from the opioid epidemic to State House politics to haunted woods of New Hampshire.
See stories by Hannah McCarthy
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
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