Live From the Word Barn: Will Evans

This week on Live from the Word Barn, a singer-songwriter who invites everyone into his music with breezy grooves and positive energy.

Multi-instrumentalist Will Evans uses looping to move seamlessly between acoustic guitar, didgeridoo, handpan, percussive beatboxing and more.

It’s all in the service to what he calls his “kind folk” ideal.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Evans has spread his good will all over the country through his music, helping to support organizations such as Surfrider Foundation, Operation Warm, Do It For The Love Foundation, and Always Home. At the same time, he’s built his own unique sound, and garnered three nominations at the New England Music Awards.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.