live music

-
April 12, 2021 editionMany virtual event announcements have short lead-times. This listing may be missing important online and in-person concerts that are…
-
2/9- Chuck Hall 2/23-Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band3/8- Guy Davis3/15-John Gorka and Cliff Eberhardt3/22-Decatur Creek3/29-Tom Rush
-
Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.28.19Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
On today's show: Civics 101: Calling Your CongresspersonFrom Kremlin to Kremlin - Listen to this story again at PRX.org. Maceo Parker at St. Anslem's Dana…
-
The holidays are fast approaching, and for the procrastinators among us, the online retailer Amazon.com offers a ray hope. But what if the gift you've…
-
The U.S. stands alone in sentencing juvenile offenders to life without possibility of parole. On today’s show, a new report out of Harvard finds the youth…
-
No bullying, no questionable photos, no posting after hours. When it comes to social media, parents often set strict rules for their kids, but ignore the…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 2.7.16Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
-
As autumn progresses, it’s getting to be time to turn up the thermostat, and pile on the blankets. Or maybe not. On today’s show, we consider the benefits…