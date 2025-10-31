© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Dr. Gasp & Sally Baby's Silver Dollars

By Rick Ganley
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars
courtesy photo
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

It's a Halloween double feature! First up, a set from New England’s own Doctor Gasp, the bone-chilling spooky season avatar of Dan Blakeslee. Then, a group that gained national recognition when they were named a runner up for NPR’s Tiny Desk series. Sally Baby's Silver Dollars embraces and channels their deep New Orleans roots and brings a soulful, modern take on many of the city's musical traditions.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

