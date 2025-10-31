Live from the Word Barn: Dr. Gasp & Sally Baby's Silver Dollars

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

It's a Halloween double feature! First up, a set from New England’s own Doctor Gasp, the bone-chilling spooky season avatar of Dan Blakeslee. Then, a group that gained national recognition when they were named a runner up for NPR’s Tiny Desk series. Sally Baby's Silver Dollars embraces and channels their deep New Orleans roots and brings a soulful, modern take on many of the city's musical traditions.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

