A new report raises concerns for New Hampshire’s public colleges and the state’s employers.

Fewer New Hampshire high school graduates are pursuing college degrees and those who do are more likely to choose a university outside the state, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. Meanwhile, six of New Hampshire’s 10 fastest growing occupations require a four-year college degree.

“These trends make declining enrollment not only a higher education issue, but also an overall workforce and economic development challenge,” the report says.

The report recommended making the state’s public colleges more affordable and increasing enrollment opportunities for high school graduates. It pointed to the University of New Hampshire’s success in enrolling nearly 5% more students this year than last. UNH attributed that in part to record $40 million it awarded in financial aid .

Here are three takeaways from the report:

Fewer Granite State students are pursuing college.

The number of high school graduates in New Hampshire dropped by about 5% between 2014 and 2024. Yet in that same time frame, the number of high school graduates pursuing college fell by far more — at nearly three times that. And three in five of recent New Hampshire high school graduates who pursue a four-year degree leave the state for college.

The report cited the high cost of attending college and changing attitudes toward the value of high education as contributors.

The state’s demographics also pose a challenge. New Hampshire has the country’s third-highest median age, and enrollment in K-12 public schools dropped 25% between 2002 and 2025. Fewer high school graduates means fewer potential college students.

The decline in college-goers has hit New Hampshire's public colleges and universities particularly hard. Among New England states, New Hampshire saw the biggest enrollment declines between 2002 and 2024.

NHFPI / Screenshot New Hampshire leads other New England states in declining enrollment at its public colleges.

Attending college in New Hampshire is expensive.

New Hampshire ranks last when it comes to public funding for higher education, and lawmakers cut state support for the University System of New Hampshire by about $18 million over two years in its most recent budget. For the first time in several years, the University System increased tuition for this academic year.

After adjusting for inflation, the average tuition and fees at the state’s colleges have actually dropped over the past 25 years, in part because the University System of New Hampshire froze tuition for many years. But the average cost of room and board has increased, from about $9,000 in 2011 to $13,000 in 2023.

The state is trying to address cost concerns.

The University System announced in October that, starting next school year, it will waive tuition for students from New Hampshire who meet academic and income guidelines. Gov. Kelly Ayotte has called for a similar tuition waiver for students enrolling in the Community College System of New Hampshire. Students who live on campus will still have to pay room and board.

Ayotte said she supports a $20 million increase to the University System in the next state budget, according to reporting by the Union Leader.

New Hampshire’s top occupations require advanced degrees.

About 40% of the jobs identified in the state’s long-term employment projections require at least an associate’s degree, and six of 10 fastest-growing jobs require a four-year degree. A drop in college enrollment is a problem for employers in those industries.

“Higher education institutions are important to New Hampshire’s economy,” the report said. “In addition to creating jobs, these institutions help strengthen the workforce pipeline.”