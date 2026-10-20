Live From the Word Barn: Oliver Wood

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re joined by a veteran of roots and Americana music and front man of the acclaimed Wood Brothers band, Oliver Wood. Blurring the lines between folk, gospel, country-soul, and Americana, Oliver has been able to reimagine the folk scene in his solo debut.

Holding a more upbeat message and singing about brighter topics, from finding one’s center to embracing a simpler way of living, Oliver Wood leaves his audience smiling.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Oliver's newest solo project, an album called "Always Smilin’," encompasses his goal of collaborating freely while finding a new level of independence.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

