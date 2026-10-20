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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live From the Word Barn: Oliver Wood

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Oliver Wood
Joshua Black Wilkins
Oliver Wood

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re joined by a veteran of roots and Americana music and front man of the acclaimed Wood Brothers band, Oliver Wood. Blurring the lines between folk, gospel, country-soul, and Americana, Oliver has been able to reimagine the folk scene in his solo debut.

Holding a more upbeat message and singing about brighter topics, from finding one’s center to embracing a simpler way of living, Oliver Wood leaves his audience smiling.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Oliver's newest solo project, an album called "Always Smilin’," encompasses his goal of collaborating freely while finding a new level of independence.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

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Live from the Word Barn Word BarnNHPR Music
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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