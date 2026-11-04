Live from the Word Barn: Todd Hearon & Other Brother Darryl

It's another Live from the Word Barn double feature!

First up, a set from acclaimed poet, author and singer-songwriter Todd Hearon. Todd grew up in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, influenced by the hymns and folk songs he heard, along with more edgy, contemporary Americana and Alt Country/Indie Rock.

Then it's Boston-based Other Brother Darryl, an eight-piece alt-country band made up of veteran singer-songwriters and local artists. Winners of the 2024 Boston Music Award for Country Artist of the Year, the band champions friendship, community, and the belief that real music played by real people still matters.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

