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Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Todd Hearon & Other Brother Darryl

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:56 PM EST
Other Brother Darryl
1 of 2  — Other Brother Darryl
Other Brother Darryl
Todd Hearon
2 of 2  — Todd Hearon.jpg
Todd Hearon

It's another Live from the Word Barn double feature!

First up, a set from acclaimed poet, author and singer-songwriter Todd Hearon. Todd grew up in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, influenced by the hymns and folk songs he heard, along with more edgy, contemporary Americana and Alt Country/Indie Rock.

Then it's Boston-based Other Brother Darryl, an eight-piece alt-country band made up of veteran singer-songwriters and local artists. Winners of the 2024 Boston Music Award for Country Artist of the Year, the band champions friendship, community, and the belief that real music played by real people still matters.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

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Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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