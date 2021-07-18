-
Employees at a Salem record store say they were fired after raising concerns about the end of the store’s mask mandate and a lax response to customers who…
Contract lecturers at the University of New Hampshire have a new collective bargaining agreement.The school announced Thursday that it had ratified a deal…
Many businesses in New Hampshire’s seasonal tourism industry fill job openings with international workers on a J-1 visa, also known as a work and travel…
Manchester has passed a major hurdle in getting a new contract for its teachers. On Thursday, the school district announced that after 621 days without a…
Students and Democratic lawmakers are urging the Community College System of New Hampshire to reconsider its decision to lay off ten faculty and staff at…
For Democrats looking to court grassroots progressive supporters in New Hampshire, few speaking slots are as coveted as the New Hampshire AFL-CIO’s annual…
Rolando Cantú is originally from Texas, and is now a junior at American University in Washington, D.C. But I caught up with him a few weeks ago in Berlin,…
Unitil Accused of Failing to Pay Overtime to WorkersGas and electricity provider Unitil is facing a federal lawsuit over its overtime policies. The U.S. Department of Labor alleges that Unitil, which serves…
New Hampshire ranks 3rd in employment as of April 2019, with an unemployment rate at 2.4%.It may seem like an ideal situation, but sectors of the local…
As employers complain about a labor shortage and a tight job market, they may be overlooking a large group of potential workers that face certain barriers…