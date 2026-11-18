Move over, timber – this New Hampshire housing developer is ditching wood for steel.

The Windham-based development company Beylin Development and manufacturing company NexGen Steel say they are opening a new steel factory in Manchester. They plan to begin production in early 2027, and the machinery will cut the steel into panels, studs and other components for builders to assemble on site.

Beylin Development has already broken ground on a 63-unit project in Auburn serving people 55 and older that will use its local factory steel for all the framing.

“It doesn't rot, it doesn't catch fire,” said Simon Beylin, founder of Beylin Development and Beylin Builders. “It doesn't damage like it would if it was a wood structure.”

Beylin said timber prices have gone up, and the quality of the wood can be inconsistent. Cut steel frames, on the other hand, are uniform by nature. Beylin, like many other builders, already uses steel framing for his commercial projects, but residential construction crews are mostly unfamiliar with it. Beylin will rely on its own steel production for its builds, but the partnership hopes to convince more construction firms to consider steel for residential homes. NexGen Steel salespeople are now courting developers and construction businesses as potential customers to the Manchester facility.

“I don't know if I could personally make the transition to working with steel for doing residential construction,” said Mike Danis, founder of Danis Construction Company, based in Lyndeborough.

Danis has mainly used steel framing for building offices, not homes, although he thinks there are a lot of good reasons to switch to steel, including its reliability. Right now, steel is popular for home construction in southern and southwest parts of the country, but not in New England. Danis said steel conducts heat, so when it’s cold out, these steel homes could be more difficult to keep warm. Even if NexGen Steel has solutions to this challenge, Danis said it could be hard for the company to get customers in the area.

“We're all so used to working with wood and wooden trusses and plywood sheathing,” Danis said. “It’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks.”

That lack of familiarity in the residential construction world is why Beylin is planning to hire commercial construction workers to assemble the steel frames at the project sites.

Beylin and NexGen Steel signed a lease to turn an existing Manchester facility into the new factory, which they expect to have a ribbon cutting for in January. He said the factory will have about a dozen people working on the floor.

The companies are planning to keep betting big on steel home construction in the region — Beylin says they’re working on building another steel factory in the area.

