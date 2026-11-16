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A push for downtown holiday shoppers in Nashua, with an assist from Santa

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published November 16, 2026 at 10:12 AM EST
Marcia Lundquist, owner of Quaze Perfeita on Main Street in downtown Nashua, removed wrapping paper from the window of her boutique, with a little help from Santa, during "Main Street Unwrapped" on Nov. 14, 2026. Her business opened shop in early October.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Marcia Lundquist, owner of Quaze Perfeita on Main Street in downtown Nashua, removed wrapping paper from the window of her boutique, with a little help from Santa, during "Main Street Unwrapped" on Nov. 14, 2026. Her business opened shop in early October.

The young girl’s cries captured everyone’s attention and the spirit of the scene: a storefront on Nashua’s Main Street, its window covered with gift wrap, and a big man dressed in a bright crimson suit.

“Santa!!”

Such spontaneous glee rang in the start this weekend of “Main Street Unwrapped,” an event designed to showcase shopping in downtown Nashua during the holiday season.

This is the second year of the initiative from the Downtown Nashua Association, and it comes amid some economic headwinds.

At the retail shop DesignWares, owner Marylou Blaisdell posed for a photo with Saint Nick and spoke of the value of such events.

She’s had the shop for 21 years and says she’s lucky to have loyal downtown shoppers, particularly during the holidays.

This season, consumers do have some economic anxiety, Blaisdell noted.

“People are very cautious on what they’re spending their money on because basic goods are more expensive for them,” she said. “So what they have left over, I think, is less. So I have to really watch my price point now and really make sure that I have something for everybody. But, it is a very different year.”

Marylou Blaisdell, owner of DesignWares in downtown Nashua, poses with Santa during "Main Street Unwrapped," an event designed to showcase local merchants during the holiday shopping season.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Marylou Blaisdell, owner of DesignWares in downtown Nashua, poses with Santa during "Main Street Unwrapped," an event designed to showcase local merchants during the holiday shopping season.

Liz Hannum, director of Economic Development for Nashua, said events like Main Street Unwrapped are good for camaraderie in the business community. At a time when affordability is top of mind for people, such events are even more important, she said.

“National retail is really struggling and we’re no different here in Nashua,” Hannum said between store stops Saturday along Main Street. “And so anything that people can do to support downtown businesses during this holiday season when it’s kind of their prime time throughout the year … is going to be significant for them.”

There are some new merchants along Main Street this season. Marcia Lundquist, owner of Quaze Perfeita boutique, opened shop in early October.

Alyssa O’Mara, executive director of the Downtown Nashua Association, a non-profit established to advocate for the downtown area, said a number of merchants mention that it’s great to be part of the downtown community during the holiday season.

“Like many communities in New Hampshire, we have a lot of things going on downtown,” she said. “We have some great retail spaces, some awesome restaurants, but we also are close to the highway and people shop online and they, you know, will hop and go to the mall and things like that, so anything to draw them downtown is helpful.”

According to the National Retail Federation, 53% of people they polled say they plan to shop online this holiday season, which is a slight drop from last year. Consumers who responded that they plan to shop in person said they like to see and evaluate gifts and they appreciate the festive, in-store experience.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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