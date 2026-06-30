Summer Raffle - get your tickets today!

Our most anticipated fundraiser is back! The Summer Raffle is bigger and better than ever!

With the loss of federal funding, your support is critical.

When you purchase your raffle ticket(s), you aren't just entering to win great prizes, you are directly supporting trusted local reporting, insightful conversations, and essential context.

Purchase your tickets now to support NHPR and for a chance on winning these incredible prizes:

GRAND PRIZE : $35,000 toward a vehicle at Grappone Automotive Group OR $30,000 in cash - our BIGGEST cash prize yet!

: $35,000 toward a vehicle at Grappone Automotive Group $30,000 in cash - our cash prize yet! Southwest Adventure: A trip for two to Hopi, Navajo & Chaco Canyon (Arizona and New Mexico) donated by Road Scholar.

A trip for two to Hopi, Navajo & Chaco Canyon (Arizona and New Mexico) donated by Road Scholar. Electric Ride: A Momentum Voya E+1 Hybrid Electric Bike donated by S&W Sports.

A Momentum Voya E+1 Hybrid Electric Bike donated by S&W Sports. Behind the Scenes: A private tour of Mount Washington Observatory - (2 winners!) .

A private tour of Mount Washington Observatory - . Fuel Your Year: $4,000 in gas or EV charging cards - (3 winners!).

1 of 5 — US_AZ_Chinle_Canyon de Chelly_Rim Tour-219-1.jpg Road Scholar 2 of 5 — US_AZ_Chinle_Canyon de Chelly_4x4 Offroad Tour-307-1.jpg Ian Upton 3 of 5 — MY22VoyaEplus1_ColorAAsphaltGreen.png Momentum Voya E+1 Hybrid Electric Bike 4 of 5 — NHPR Weather Mount Washington Observatory Mount Washington Observatory 5 of 5 — generic gas station image.jpg Thousands of dollars in gas cards or electric vehicle charging (EVC) cards.

Thank you to our Summer Raffle sponsors!

Raffle Rules & Regulations

Raffle FAQs