Business and Economy

Wall Street report: The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 391 points, or 1.3%, to 30,580 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.
The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs is offering grants of up to $6,500 dollars for companies of less than a thousand employees, depending on the industry.
A new book dives deep into the fascinating criminal world of tree theft and efforts to combat it.
The emerald ash borer beetle, supply chain issues, and a tight labor market were cited by the owners of the landmark New Hampshire business.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point Wednesday, in an effort to cool off demand and lower inflation. Consumer prices have been rising at the fastest pace in 40 years.
LaFortune Jeannette Djabea grew up helping her grandmother in the kitchen – cooking and taste-testing dishes. Now, she mixes the spices she sells at Mola Foods herself.
Applications will be reviewed on a monthly basis, until the fund runs out or by the July 13 closing date.
On May 1, farmworkers and their advocates will join together to call on Hannaford Supermarkets to join the Milk with Dignity program — for the third year in a row.Milk with Dignity is a program created by Migrant Justice, a human rights organization founded and led by immigrant farmworkers in Vermont. It enlists the resources and market power of companies to improve labor and housing conditions on dairy farms.
New Hampshire cities and towns are finding new ways to manage outdoor dining, as the pandemic moves into a third summer.
After Executive Council puts freeze on N.H.'s $100 million housing plan, initiative’s future uncertainBut by the time the proposal arrived at the Executive Council on Wednesday for a final sign-off, the concerns over the lack of specificity had spread to both parties.
More local food could increase New England's climate resilience. Animal processing capacity isn’t ready.As capacity shortages in slaughterhouses complicate business for livestock farmers, two specialty sausage makers are starting their own animal processing facility.
There are a few days left until Tax Day. And if you haven’t even started filing, you are not alone.