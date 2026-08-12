Your weekend in NH: Peruse a 'yart' sale, try a pup pool party and celebrate all things tomato

Lakes Region

Moth Madness from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. This interactive, after-hours workshop offers the chance to get an up-close look at live local moths. More details . (Free, registration required)



from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. This interactive, after-hours workshop offers the chance to get an up-close look at live local moths. . (Free, registration required) Meredith Bay Barbershop Harmony Jamboree runs from Friday, Aug. 14, to Sunday, Aug. 16. See performances from international champion quartets, try out tag singing, and much more. More details . (Registration badges for the weekend are $22)

Merrimack Valley

Tommy Dep’s Summer Showcase from 7 p.m. to midnight, on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Studio NH in Bedford. More than 20 local artists are expected to perform at this high-energy showcase. More details . ($5 cover, 18+)



from 7 p.m. to midnight, on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Studio NH in Bedford. More than 20 local artists are expected to perform at this high-energy showcase. . ($5 cover, 18+) Londonderry 250: From Nutfield to Nation begins on Wednesday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 15. This old home day celebration features a color run, fireworks display, a strongman contest, the annual parade and more. More details . (Free)

Bonus event: Flow & Frequency: Two Moons Yoga x The Weekender at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at our studios in Concord. Expect slow flow outdoor yoga and a sound bath with Two Moons Yoga, plus iced drinks from Suns Up Coffee Co. More details. (Tickets are $20)

Monadnock Region

Big Kid Book Fair from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Birdies in Keene. Organizers invite you to “step into the nostalgia of a school book fair, reimagined with a grown-up twist.” More details . (Free)

Courtesy

Monadnock Grown Farm Tour from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. This self-guided tour stretches through Hinsdale, Surrey, Marlborough, Troy and Keene. More details . ($10 per car)

North Country

Medallion Music Festival runs from Friday, Aug. 14, through Saturday Aug, 15 on the Gorham Common. Rock out with seven regional bands while enjoying dishes from local food trucks. More details . (Free)

Weezer Listening Party at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Chris's Nostalgia Shop in Whitefield. Preview the band’s upcoming 20th album, Gold Album , before its scheduled release on Aug. 21. More details . (Free)

Seacoast

Celestial Skate Night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Dover Ice Arena. Wear your celestial best for this evening of roller skating fueled by music from DJ Skootch. More details . (18+, $12 suggested donation)

YART Sale at 3S Artspace from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, in Portsmouth. Peruse discounted studio archives directly from 17 regional artists. More details . (Free entry)

Tomato Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton. Celebrate with a variety of tomato tastings, plus local vendors and live music. More details . (Free)

Southern Tier

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Bingo at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at MaryAnn’s Diner in Salem. Enjoy '50s-themed Bingo and compete for the prize of “most fabulous sock hop look!” More details . (Free)

We Are One Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester. Enjoy food, art, and live performances inspired by cultures around the world. More details . (Free)

Upper Valley

The Music of The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds Live at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Claremont Opera House. Organizers promise the chance to go “inside the studio and behind the glass for a celebration of one of the most beloved and influential albums of all time.” More details . (Regular seating is $35, premium seating is $40)

Festival Vibes: Laser Show and Dance Party from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover. Expect a night of electronic dance and bass music with DJ Benny Shreds. More details . ($5 cover, 21+)