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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Yann Martel

By Nick Capodice,
Sara Plourde
Published July 18, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT
Yann Martel sits down with NHPR's Nick Capodice to talk about his latest work Son of Nobody at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, NH on April 4, 2026
Hannah McCarthy
Yann Martel sits down with NHPR's Nick Capodice to talk about his latest work, "Son of Nobody," at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth on April 4, 2026.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation as a podcast wherever you get your audio.
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

Yann Martel is the author of "Life of Pi," the international bestseller that won the 2002 Booker Prize and was adapted to the screen in the Oscar-winning film by Ang Lee.

His latest novel, "Son of Nobody," tells the story of "The Psoad," an Ancient Greek epic in free verse that follows a goatherd’s son, Psoas of Midea, who leaves his wife and family to fight with the Greeks at Troy. This commoner’s story was lost to time until Harlow Donne, a Canadian academic who has left his own wife and daughter behind to study at Oxford, discovers its relics nearly thirty centuries later.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth on April 4, 2026.

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Writers on a New England Stage BooksWriters on a New England StageNHPR Books
Nick Capodice
Nick has been the co-host and Education Outreach Producer for Civics 101 since 2018, where he creates episodes and works with teachers across the country to design lesson plans to pair with the show.
See stories by Nick Capodice
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
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