Writers on a New England Stage: Yann Martel

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Yann Martel is the author of "Life of Pi," the international bestseller that won the 2002 Booker Prize and was adapted to the screen in the Oscar-winning film by Ang Lee.

His latest novel, "Son of Nobody," tells the story of "The Psoad," an Ancient Greek epic in free verse that follows a goatherd’s son, Psoas of Midea, who leaves his wife and family to fight with the Greeks at Troy. This commoner’s story was lost to time until Harlow Donne, a Canadian academic who has left his own wife and daughter behind to study at Oxford, discovers its relics nearly thirty centuries later.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth on April 4, 2026.