Summer Raffle Rules & Regulations

Purchase one or more raffle tickets during New Hampshire Public Radio’s Summer Raffle and you’ll be entered in a raffle to win one of eight prizes. To enter the raffle, at least one ticket must be purchased for $50. Additional tickets for additional costs may also be purchased. Odds of winning are based on the number of individuals contributing. Void where prohibited. NHPR’s Summer Raffle is open to any United States resident 18 years or older in any state where the raffle is not prohibited by state, local, or other laws. Raffle ticket sales begin at 12:01 am on June 1, 2026, and end at 7:00 pm on July 31, 2026. All times referenced for the NHPR Summer Raffle are Eastern Time.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees of New Hampshire Public Radio and their immediate family members are ineligible.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS: Winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org and announced on-air on NHPR. Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned. Winners will be notified by phone, mail and/or email. If potential winner(s) cannot be reached 10 days after the first notification attempt, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible, or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF WINNERS: Winners will be announced on Monday, August 10, 2026, during Morning Edition, 7am to 10am. You do not need to be listening to win.

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and (two) 7th PRIZES: 1st prize (also known as Grand Prize) is a vehicle valued up to $35,000 at Grappone Automotive Group OR $30,000 in cash. Second prize is a trip for 2 to Ancestral Homelands: Hopi, Navajo & Chaco Canyon through Arizona & New Mexico courtesy of Road Scholar. This prize includes $1k travel expenses (like airfare). ($5,300 value - actual value of trip will be determined when it is booked). Third, fourth, and fifth prize are $4,000 each in gas cards to the gas station of the winners’ choice. Winners can choose up to two gas stations. (Winners will have the option of choosing electric vehicle charging in lieu of the gas cards). Sixth prize is a Momentum Voya E+1 hybrid electric bike from S&W Sports. ($900 value). TWO seventh prizes are an exclusive tour of the Mount Washington Observatory’s weather and research station. (value for each: $1,000).

NHPR reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value in the event of the unavailability of a prize.

GENERAL: By entering the raffle, participants agree that New Hampshire Public Radio, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the prize, or by participation in the raffle. Contributions are not tax deductible. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. New Hampshire Public Radio may use winners’ names and likenesses for publicity purposes without further compensation. Ticket purchases are not refundable.

IMPORTANT VEHICLE INFORMATION: If the Grand Prize winner chooses the new vehicle valued up to $35,000 at Grappone Automotive in Concord, NH, winner must choose and take possession of the vehicle no later than March 31, 2027. All taxes, insurance, licensing, registration, title fees, acquisition fees, destination charges, freight delivery, any other costs that may be associated with purchasing and collecting the vehicle, any costs of vehicle in excess of $35,000, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the Grand Prize are winner’s sole responsibility. Grappone Automotive’s 3-day money back guarantee is not valid on the vehicle transaction.

Winner may choose to apply the $35,000 credit toward the purchase of a new vehicle. This includes vehicles that are in stock, in production, or available through a future order, subject to availability and delivery timelines. The credit cannot be applied to used or preowned inventory.

IMPORTANT $30,000 CASH INFORMATION: If the Grand Prize winner chooses the $30,000 in cash, winner must take possession of cash no later than October 31, 2026. All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the Grand Prize, are the winner's sole responsibility.

IMPORTANT TRIP INFORMATION: Trip to Flagstaff, AZ is subject to availability in a restricted inventory. Certain peak period blackouts apply. Prize is not transferable and has no cash value. Reservations must be made thirty days in advance. Airfare is not included with trip. Winner will receive a $1,000 expense allowance which can be used for airfare. Trip must be completed by July 31, 2027. All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the prize, are the winner's sole responsibility. Approximate value of trip is $5,300. Actual value of the trip will be determined once it is booked.

IMPORTANT BIKE INFORMATION: Winner of the Momentum Voya E+1 hybrid electric bike must take possession of the item at S&W Sports in Concord, NH no later than September 30, 2026. Failure to pick up winning items by said dates will lead to forfeiture of the prizes. All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the prize, are the winner's sole responsibility.

IMPORTANT GAS CARD OR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFORMATION: Winner(s) of the gas cards or electric vehicle charging must take possession of cards no later than September 30, 2026. Gas cards will be sent via certified mail, or they can be picked up at NHPR, 2 Pillsbury St. 6th Floor, Concord, NH. NHPR is not responsible for lost or stolen cards. All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the prize, are the winner's sole responsibility.

NHPR reserves the right to amend all of the prize possession dates.

TAX OBLIGATIONS: The winner is responsible for paying all appropriate taxes and expenses resulting from winning a prize. For any prize valued at $600 or more AND greater than or equal to 300x the ticket price, New Hampshire Public Radio (“NHPR”) will send an IRS form W2G noting the value of the prize to the winner and the IRS at year-end. The winner must submit to NHPR a completed and signed IRS Form W-9 (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) prior to delivery of a prize that meets the above criteria. If the winner selects the vehicle prize, the winner must prepay taxes to NHPR in the amount of 25% of the fair market value of the chosen vehicle (maximum vehicle value-- $35,000) minus the amount of ticket, prior to September 15, 2026. The winner will forfeit the vehicle prize if the winner fails or refuses to prepay the taxes prior to that deadline. If the winner pays the taxes with a check, the winner cannot take possession of the vehicle until the check has been cleared by NHPR’s bank (clearing can take 7-14 days). If the winner selects the cash prize instead of the vehicle, NHPR will estimate and deduct federal withholding taxes from the cash prize and submit such taxes to the IRS prior to or simultaneously with the delivery of the net proceeds to the winner.

Taxes on the vehicle or the cash must be paid in advance by September 30, 2026.

RESTRICTIONS: By participating in the NHPR Summer Raffle, a participant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of the contest judges.

For further information, please contact NHPR at 603-228-8910 or member@nhpr.org.