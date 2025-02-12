Writers on a New England Stage: Mo Rocca

In June 2024, NHPR’s Julia Furukawa spoke at length with journalist Mo Rocca about his latest work, Roctogenarians.

Roctogenarians is a collection of entertaining and unexpected profiles of people past and present who peaked when they could have been puttering.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 18th, 2024.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

Writers on a New England Stage is now available as a podcast! Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or at the following links: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music