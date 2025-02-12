© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!
Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Mo Rocca

By Julia Furukawa,
Dan CahillSara Plourde
Published February 12, 2025 at 8:29 AM EST
Journalist Mo Rocca speaking with NHPR's Julia Furukawa at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH on June 18th, 2024.
Emily McNair
/
The Music Hall
Journalist Mo Rocca speaking with NHPR's Julia Furukawa at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H. on Jun.18, 2024.

In June 2024, NHPR’s Julia Furukawa spoke at length with journalist Mo Rocca about his latest work, Roctogenarians.

Roctogenarians is a collection of entertaining and unexpected profiles of people past and present who peaked when they could have been puttering.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 18th, 2024.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

Writers on a New England Stage is now available as a podcast! Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or at the following links: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music


* indicates required

Tags
Writers on a New England Stage NHPR BooksWriters on a New England StageBooks
Julia Furukawa
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.