NH News Recap: Cost of living issues and a new option for possible state prison revamp
This week on the NH News Recap, stories that caught our attention:
- The number of homes for sale in NH is at highest level since pandemic
- Can you raise a family in NH? Young residents worry childcare costs won’t let them
- State eyes land swap with Concord to secure site for new men's prison
Guests this week on the NH News Recap:
- Jackie Harris, NHPR reporter
- Charlotte Matherly, Concord Monitor reporter
Plus The Wood Brothers live from Studio D.