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NH News Recap: Cost of living issues and a new option for possible state prison revamp

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica Hunt
Published August 14, 2026 at 9:57 AM EDT
A view of a Manchester neighborhood.
NHPR staff
A view of a Manchester neighborhood.

This week on the NH News Recap, stories that caught our attention:

Guests this week on the NH News Recap:

  • Jackie Harris, NHPR reporter
  • Charlotte Matherly, Concord Monitor reporter

Plus The Wood Brothers live from Studio D.

Tags
NH News Cost of LivingProperty TaxChild Care
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
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