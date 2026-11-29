Some birds stick around in chilly New Hampshire during the winter because they have specialized adaptations to find food and to conserve body heat.

That makes winter a good time to get to know your neighborhood birds, and maybe help them out by providing some food.

Wild at Home is a 12-episode series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and the Harris Center .

Naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol uncover the everyday outdoor magic flying around in your backyard.

Check out these links to learn more about our feathered friends.

Natural History Online Reading

This Backyard Naturalist article , written by Harris Center conservation director Brett Thelen, includes many tips to help you get started with backyard birding.

Read more about how chickadees survive the cold winter.

Children’s Books

“Snow Birds” by Kirsten Hall.

“The Winter Bird” by Kate Banks.

Forest animals help an injured nightingale survive the winter in "The Winter Bird."

“Ruby’s Birds” by Mya Thompson.

Activities

Sit by a feeder, or stroll through a park, and see how many of these winter birds you can spot in this winter bird scavenger hunt from our friends at the Ecotarium.

Birds need a steady source of food to make it through the winter. Make your own birdfeeder. Here are some easy ideas from the Cornell Lab.

Videos

Watch this Wild at Home: Winter Birds video from the Harris Center

Join ecologist and avid birder Steven Lamonde for a Harris Center online presentation on Winter Bird Feeding best practices.

Can’t get outside? Watch the live bird feeder camera video from Cornell Lab.

You can hear Wild at Home on NHPR Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week for 12 weeks.

Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org , listen on the NHPR app , or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Apple and Spotify .