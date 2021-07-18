-
We explore New Hampshire Audubon's recent State of the Birds report, including the threats they face and actions anyone can take in their own homes and…
We explore ways to attract birds and the best birdwatching spots in the state. We also discuss more casual birding and ways to start if you've never done…
New Hampshire Audubon has a new study on the status of the many migratory and local bird species that are commonly found across the state’s varied…
At the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in northern New Hampshire, the pandemic broke a decades-long streak of field research. Now, scientists there are…
A new study from the Audubon Society says climate change could push some state birds out of their home ranges – including New Hampshire’s purple finch.The…
Birds are a good indicator of environmental health, and a recent study shows a drastic decline in the North American bird population - with three billion…
You may be familiar with hoarders (not the TV show, but same idea). In nature, a hoarder will hide food in one place. Everything it gathers will be stored…
As spring tentatively unfolds around the state, (and the more diligent of us celebrate International Migratory Bird Day - 5/11) the familiar nuisance of…
As we hunker down for the winter weather, we’re frequently too preoccupied with what is in our front yards that we tend not to notice what isn’t there.…
We started the day on Appledore Island, just outside Portsmouth Harbor. The Shoals Marine Lab, resident there, traces its history back to 1928. Among the…