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Environment
Wild at Home

Wild at Home: Nuts about squirrels

By Susie Spikol,
Karen Rent
Published November 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Courtesy/Dave Anderson

Squirrels are bushy-tailed rodents found in every state in the U.S. except Hawaii. Even Alaska has squirrels that can survive in the tundra.

Sometimes we take our familiar furry neighbors for granted, and overlook some of their amazing abilities. Did you know that squirrels use their fluffy tails for balance, as a way to communicate, to keep warm in winter and as a parachute during falls?

Wild at Home is a 12-episode series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and the Harris Center. Naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol uncover the everyday outdoor magic scampering right in your backyard.

Find out more about our furry neighbors by reading or exploring some activities in your own backyard.

Squirrel Natural History and Online Reading

National Geographic Kids:  Eastern Gray Squirrel

NH PBS Natureworks Red Squirrel

NH PBS Natureworks Flying Squirrel

Books

Squirrels Leap, Squirrels Sleep by April Pulley Sayre

Those Darn Squirrels by Adam Rubin

The Adventures of Chatterer the Red Squirrel by Thornton W Burgess - a 1915 children's nature book about a mischievous red squirrel.

Visit our Harris Center Reads page for squirrel books of all ages.

Activities

Visit the Harris Center’s Go Wild page for some fun squirrel-related activities like squirrel charades: Close your eyes and imagine that your body is sprouting brown fur. Next you grow a bushy tail and your teeth turn orange and become very sharp. You are now a squirrel!

Build a backyard squirrel obstacle course. 

Squirrel Videos

How do squirrels find their nuts?

Spy Squirrel - strategies squirrels use to bury acorns

Squirrel’s Guide to Success:  Obstacle Course - demonstrates how squirrels use their bodies. 

Courtesy/Dave Anderson

You can hear Wild at Home on NHPR Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week for 12 weeks.

Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org, listen on the NHPR app, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

Wild at Home is a series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers by NHPR and theHarris Center for Conservation Education.

Tags
Wild at Home squirrelsNature
Susie Spikol
(Left) Susie spent her youth searching out bits of wildness in Brooklyn, New York, and exploring the rolling green hills of southern Vermont. After taking a college statistics class, she happily set aside her childhood dream of becoming a wolf scientist, deciding that teaching kids in the outdoors was just as thrilling as working with a wild pack. A long-time leader at the Harris Center, Susie brings a deep sense of wonder and a hands-on approach to helping communities connect with local wildlife.
See stories by Susie Spikol
Karen Rent

(right) Karen grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her family’s outdoor adventures mostly involved camping in a pop-up camper along the East Coast. It wasn’t until college that she slept in a tent, went on her first real hike, and saw a shooting star. Hooked on nature, she changed her major to environmental education and never looked back. Today, when she isn’t leading school programs for the Harris Center, she spends her time raising her own outdoor-loving children.

See stories by Karen Rent
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