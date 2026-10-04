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Environment
Wild at Home

Wild at Home: Fascinating fungi

By Susie Spikol,
Karen Rent
Published October 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A mushroom in the woods.
Nate Marchessault
/
courtesy/Harris Center

Neither animal nor plant, the fascinating fungi kingdom is full of secrets to unearth. To learn more, check out these links and take a deep dive into this amazing group of organisms. Have fun exploring!

Naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol from theHarris Center for Conservation Education, in Hancock, uncover the everyday outdoor magic waiting right in your backyard and under your feet.

Wild at Home is a 12-episode series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and theHarris Center.

Natural history and online reading

Online Field Guide to Common Mushrooms in Eastern Forests This is a quick reference to mushrooms encountered in the forest ecosystems of the Midwest and Northeast.

Children’s books

Check out mushroom books for all ages by visiting the Harris Center Reads: Mushrooms page, including “Humongous Fungus: The Wonderful World of Fungi by Lynne Boddy.

“It’s a Fungus Among Us: the Good, the Bad & the Downright Scary” by Carla Billups and Dawn Cusick. Middle-grade readers will love the bold images and vibrant, fast-paced text in this highly readable collection of fungi facts. They might even want to try a few of the hands-on experiments included in this book.

Mushroom in the Rain” by Mirra Ginsburg, José Aruego, and Ariane Dewey. How many animals can fit under one mushroom cap during a rainstorm? Young readers will love to see who shows up to seek shelter, and exactly what happens to mushrooms in the rain.

Activities

  • Want to make a mushroom spore print?  Here’s how. 
  • Create a mini mushroom field guide using this activity from the North American Mycological Association.

Videos

How are mushrooms different from plants? Watch this video from Brittanica to learn the difference.

Sing some mushroom songs with Harris Center teacher-naturalist, John Benjamin.

You can hear Wild at Home on NHPR Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week for 12 weeks.

Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org, listen on the NHPR app, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

Susie Spikol
/
courtesy/Harris Center

Wild at Home is a series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers by NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.

Tags
Wild at Home Fungusnatural scienceMycology
Susie Spikol
(Left) Susie spent her youth searching out bits of wildness in Brooklyn, New York, and exploring the rolling green hills of southern Vermont. After taking a college statistics class, she happily set aside her childhood dream of becoming a wolf scientist, deciding that teaching kids in the outdoors was just as thrilling as working with a wild pack. A long-time leader at the Harris Center, Susie brings a deep sense of wonder and a hands-on approach to helping communities connect with local wildlife.
See stories by Susie Spikol
Karen Rent

(right) Karen grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her family’s outdoor adventures mostly involved camping in a pop-up camper along the East Coast. It wasn’t until college that she slept in a tent, went on her first real hike, and saw a shooting star. Hooked on nature, she changed her major to environmental education and never looked back. Today, when she isn’t leading school programs for the Harris Center, she spends her time raising her own outdoor-loving children.

See stories by Karen Rent
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