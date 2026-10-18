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Environment
Wild at Home

Wild at Home: Spiders are cool, not scary

By Susie Spikol,
Karen Rent
Published October 18, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
Wolf spider in a web.
James E. Petts
/
CC BY-SA 2.0
Wolf spider in a web.

Spider webs are a common Halloween decoration, but not because spiders are scary! Spiders hatch in the spring and grow larger all summer, so the webs they spin in the fall are bigger and more noticeable.

Naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol from the Harris Center for Conservation Education, in Hancock, uncover the everyday outdoor magic waiting right in your backyard and under your feet.

Wild at Home is a 12-episode series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and the Harris Center.

Want to find out more about our eight-legged neighbors? Then check out these links to learn more about these amazing animals. Remember, sometimes the best way to become less nervous about something is to learn more about it!

Read about Spiders

Not all webs are the same! Learn about different types of spider webs. 

A spiderweb with droplets of dew.
A. Bremner
/
CC BY 2.0

Children’s Books

“Jumper:  A Day in the Life of a Backyard Jumping Spider” by Jessica Lanan.

“Diary of a Spider” by Doreen Cronin.

“Miss Spider’s Tea Party” by David Kirk.

Activities

This spider packet from Maryland DNR has many great spider activities, including a web scavenger hunt. How many webs can you find outside?

Take some time to make your own web outdoors by doing some nature weaving. Here is how. 

Videos

See some amazing webs in the National Geographic UK video. 

Witness some spider superpowers in BBC Earth’s Best Spider Moments video.

You can hear Wild at Home on NHPR Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week for 12 weeks.

Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org, listen on the NHPR app, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

Wild at Home is a series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers by NHPR and theHarris Center for Conservation Education.

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Wild at Home Childrenspiders
Susie Spikol
(Left) Susie spent her youth searching out bits of wildness in Brooklyn, New York, and exploring the rolling green hills of southern Vermont. After taking a college statistics class, she happily set aside her childhood dream of becoming a wolf scientist, deciding that teaching kids in the outdoors was just as thrilling as working with a wild pack. A long-time leader at the Harris Center, Susie brings a deep sense of wonder and a hands-on approach to helping communities connect with local wildlife.
See stories by Susie Spikol
Karen Rent

(right) Karen grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her family’s outdoor adventures mostly involved camping in a pop-up camper along the East Coast. It wasn’t until college that she slept in a tent, went on her first real hike, and saw a shooting star. Hooked on nature, she changed her major to environmental education and never looked back. Today, when she isn’t leading school programs for the Harris Center, she spends her time raising her own outdoor-loving children.

See stories by Karen Rent
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