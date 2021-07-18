-
For the second show in our three-part series about the mental health impacts of the past year, called Taking A Toll, we focus in children. As kids…
-
Children are facing not only the stress of remote learning and social isolation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but also a week of social unrest…
-
Children of all ages are at home full time now that schools have cancelled classes due to coronavirus concerns. That means that parents have to juggle…
-
We talk with a psychologist and author about how to approach conversations about frightening world events and help children process distressing news they…
-
Mobile crisis teams would make house calls to children with mental health problems within an hour anywhere in the state under a bill backed by a Senate…
-
The father of a toddler who was killed by the child’s mother is suing the N.H. Division of Children, Youth and Families for negligence.In a suit filed on…
-
A new study from the UNH Carsey School of Public Policy finds that the number of children removed from parents has increased by 50 percent from 2012 to…
-
The state of New Hampshire has agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of two young sisters who were sexually abused by their…
-
New Hampshire's new child advocate is pressing for changes to the law to strengthen her office's ability to protect the state's most vulnerable…
-
There's an entire section of the bookstore devoted to child-rearing, but what's really behind the advice? We look at the sociology, psychology, research,…