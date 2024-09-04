Disclosures show significant financial holdings for Democrats in 2nd Congressional District race

A new financial disclosure filed by Democratic congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander shows investments and holdings that could be worth more than $30 million, including a trust fund with stock holdings worth between $5 million and $25 million and ownership stakes in properties in Bow, Hudson and Nashua.

Goodlander also owns real estate in Florida, where she holds interest in house lots, a shopping center, a golf course, and a spa and fitness center, according to the disclosure form, filed late Tuesday with the House of Representatives.

Much of Goodlander’s wealth derives from her grandfather, Sam Tamposi, a prolific Nashua land developer and businessman, who started out selling vacuums door to door and ended up as part owner of the Boston Red Sox.

Financial disclosures are required for members of Congress and congressional candidates. Goodlander’s new filing this week replaced an earlier disclosure in which she listed multiple assets — including a cell phone tower, multiple retirement and investment accounts, treasury notes and cash bonds — being of “undetermined” value. Experts in government transparency described that filing as unusual , given the easily verifiable value of many of those assets, including checking accounts and treasury notes.

Earlier this week, Nashua state lawmaker Paige Beauchemin, who has endorsed Goodlander’s Democratic primary rival Colin Van Ostern, filed a complaint over Goodlander’s disclosure.

Van Ostern’s disclosure, which he filed last month, also shows significant financial holdings of his own, including between $3 million and $5 million derived from ownership interest in Alumni Ventures, the Manchester-based venture capital firm he helped lead for four years before mounting his run for Congress.

The pair are locked in a tense race for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District being vacated by Democrat Annie Kuster. The seat is considered likely to remain in Democratic control. Kuster is backing Van Ostern, who managed one of her earlier runs for office, while Goodlander has picked up several fresh endorsements, including from former Gov. John Lynch, who rescinded his earlier support for Van Ostern due to what he termed the “nasty” nature of Van Ostern’s campaign.

Goodlander’s reported holdings include:

Margaret Goodlander 2016 Management Trust, which holds between $5 million and $25 million worth of stock, bonds and treasury notes



Citrus Hills LLC, valued between $1 million and $5 million and which includes commercial real estate in Florida, interests in a golf course, a strip mall, and community cable company, and other assets in Citrus Hills and Hernando, Florida.



BT Realty LP, valued between $15,000 and $50,000, which includes real estate in Nashua

Goodlander’s reported liabilities include:

Between $15,000 and $50,000 from a student loan her husband, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, took out in 2003.

Van Ostern’s holdings include:

Alumni Ventures Group LLC Equity Grant 2019, worth between $1 million and $5 million



Alumni Ventures Group LLC Equity Grant 2020, worth between $1 million and $5 million



Alumni Ventures Group LLC Equity Grant 2022, worth between $1 million and $5 million



AVG Anti-Bias Fund 1 , worth between $15,000 and $50,000



AVG Blockchain 2012 Fund, worth between $1,000 and $15,000



Wash Street LLC, a laundry service owned by his wife, worth between $500,000 and $1 million



Van Ostern’s reported liabilities Include