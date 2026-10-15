WATCH: 2nd Congressional District candidate forum with Goodlander and Williams

The candidates will join NHPR's Annmarie Timmins and The Keene Sentinel's Rick Green in front of a live audience at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. The forum is hosted in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Registration is at capacity, but if you aren't able to attend in person we hope you tune into the livestream, which will be available here at 6 p.m. We will publish a full recording after the event. NHPR will broadcast this forum Friday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Interested in the rest of our candidate forums? Learn more.