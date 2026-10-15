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WATCH: 2nd Congressional District candidate forum with Goodlander and Williams

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT
Republican Lily Tang Williams (left) and Democrat Maggie Goodlander (right) met at a candidate forum put on by the Granite State News Collaborative and hosted at NHPR, Oct. 28, 2024.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
This year's race for the 2nd Congressional District is a rematch. Republican Lily Tang Williams (left) and Democrat Maggie Goodlander (right) also ran against each other two years ago. Here, they're pictured at NHPR's 2024 candidate forum at our studios in Concord.

Tune into a livestream of our candidate forum with Republican Lily Tang Williams and Democrat Maggie Goodlander, starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The candidates will join NHPR's Annmarie Timmins and The Keene Sentinel's Rick Green in front of a live audience at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. The forum is hosted in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Registration is at capacity, but if you aren't able to attend in person we hope you tune into the livestream, which will be available here at 6 p.m. We will publish a full recording after the event. NHPR will broadcast this forum Friday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Interested in the rest of our candidate forums? Learn more.

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Tags
Politics Elections 20262nd Congressional DistrictMaggie GoodlanderLily Tang Williams
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