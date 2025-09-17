10 things to do in NH this weekend: Comicon, Highland Games and AerospaceFest
Pride celebrations are also planned in Keene all weekend, including a Beyoncé tribute at the Colonial Theatre.
Bonus event: Join us for NHPR’s annual block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, in Concord. We’ll have tie-dye, food trucks, live music and more. Meet your favorite reporters and hosts, tour the NHPR studios, and shop for limited-edition NHPR merch. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Granite State Comicon runs from Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21, in Manchester. This annual convention features actors, creators, gamers, and vendors. More details. (Day and weekend passes available for purchase)
- Summer Movies in the Park concludes for the season at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Veterans Park in Manchester. Jumanji is the featured film. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Keene Pride Festival from 12 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, in Keene. A family-friendly outdoor festival featuring over 100 vendors, aerialists, drag artists, and music. More details. (Free)
- Crazy in Love: a BeyoncéTribute at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. Billed as the main event of Keene Pride, this show will feature drag artists from tv shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Dragula. More details. (Tickets start at $35)
Merrimack Valley
- AerospaceFest from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. Meet a retired astronaut, scientists, and space enthusiasts at this family-friendly event. More details. (Free, donations encouraged)
Upper Valley
- LebFest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Colburn Park in Lebanon. This community event will feature live music, more than 80 vendors, and a Mac & Cheese competition featuring local restaurants. More details. (Free)
- Claremont Brewfest begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Claremont Visitor Center. Organizers promise more than 30 breweries to sample, plus other activities like music and a 5K race. 5k that begins at 11:30 a.m. More details. (Open to adults 21 and older, tickets range in price)
North Country
- 50th Annual NH Highland Games & Festival runs from Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21, at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Hosted by NHSCOT, the festival “showcases the sights, sounds, and spirit of Scotland." More details. (Day and weekend passes available for purchase)
Seacoast
- Latin Dance Party with DJ Javier and Fluere Dance begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket. Beginner salsa and bachata lessons will be offered at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 8 p.m. More details. ($15 admission)
Lakes Region
- Raptor Migration Celebration from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 in Holderness. Learn more about migratory raptors and see flight demonstrations throughout the day. More details. (Ticket required to attend)