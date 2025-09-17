© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 Happening Now: $1-for-$1 Match! With federal funding loss, this is a huge opportunity to close the gap. 🚨

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Comicon, Highland Games and AerospaceFest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published September 17, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT
AerospaceFest, this Saturday, Sept. 20, is free to the public and geared towards learners of all ages.
McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
AerospaceFest, this Saturday, Sept. 20, is free to the public and geared towards learners of all ages.

Pride celebrations are also planned in Keene all weekend, including a Beyoncé tribute at the Colonial Theatre.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Bonus event: Join us for NHPR’s annual block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, in Concord. We’ll have tie-dye, food trucks, live music and more. Meet your favorite reporters and hosts, tour the NHPR studios, and shop for limited-edition NHPR merch. More details. (Free)

Southern Tier

  • Granite State Comicon runs from  Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21,  in Manchester. This annual convention features actors, creators, gamers, and vendors. More details. (Day and weekend passes available for purchase)
  • Summer Movies in the Park concludes for the season at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Veterans Park in Manchester. Jumanji is the featured film. More details. (Free)
    Crazy in Love is billed as the main event of Keene Pride. See the show at the Colonial Theatre on Sept. 20.
    Crazy in Love is billed as the main event of Keene Pride. See the show at the Colonial Theatre on Sept. 20.

Monadnock Region

  • Keene Pride Festival from 12 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, in Keene. A family-friendly outdoor festival featuring over 100 vendors, aerialists, drag artists, and music. More details. (Free)
  • Crazy in Love: a BeyoncéTribute at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. Billed as the main event of Keene Pride, this show will feature drag artists from tv shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Dragula. More details. (Tickets start at $35)

Merrimack Valley

  • AerospaceFest from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. Meet a retired astronaut, scientists, and space enthusiasts at this family-friendly event.  More details. (Free, donations encouraged)

Upper Valley

  • LebFest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Colburn Park in Lebanon. This community event will feature live music, more than 80 vendors, and a Mac & Cheese competition featuring local restaurants. More details. (Free)
  • Claremont Brewfest begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Claremont Visitor Center. Organizers promise more than 30 breweries to sample, plus other activities like music and a 5K race. 5k that begins at 11:30 a.m. More details. (Open to adults 21 and older, tickets range in price)
    Highland cows will be in attendance from Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21 at the NH Highland Games and Festival in Lincoln.
    NHSCOT
    Highland cows will be in attendance from Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21 at the NH Highland Games and Festival in Lincoln.

North Country

  • 50th Annual NH Highland Games & Festival runs from Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21, at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Hosted by NHSCOT, the festival “showcases the sights, sounds, and spirit of Scotland." More details. (Day and weekend passes available for purchase)

Seacoast

  • Latin Dance Party with DJ Javier and Fluere Dance begins at 6:30 p.m.  on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket. Beginner salsa and bachata lessons will be offered at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing  at 8 p.m. More details. ($15 admission)

Lakes Region

  • Raptor Migration Celebration  from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 in Holderness. Learn more about migratory raptors and see flight demonstrations throughout the day. More details. (Ticket required to attend)

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture weekend eventsnh this weekendMonadnock RegionThe North CountryUpper ValleySeacoastsouthern nhLakes Region
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Manager for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.