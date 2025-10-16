© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 Things to Do in NH This Weekend: Deerfield Arts Tour, Halloween Hoots, and a Pumpkin Regatta

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
The Annual Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta runs Saturday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 19.
Courtesy of Goffstown Main Street Program
The Annual Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta runs Saturday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 19.

Spooky season is in full swing! Enjoy with the annual Witches Market in Dover, a screening of Hocus Pocus in Keene, or Haunted History in Tamworth.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

North Country

  • Halloween Hoots from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. This family-friendly celebration of nocturnal nature includes a guided trail walk lit by carved pumpkins, with fun and educational stations along the way. Enjoy cider and sweet treats around the campfire to end the evening. More details. (Admission is $20 per person, or $45 per household)
  • Leaf Peeper's Craft Fair runs Saturday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 19, at Schouler Park in North Conway. Explore over 100 vendors offering handmade jewelry, pottery, candles, soaps, and more, plus live music and food. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. More details. (Free)
Haunted History with the Drs. Remick: Eerie Medicine & Spooky Tales runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.
Courtesy of Remick Country Doctor Museum & farm
Haunted History with the Drs. Remick: Eerie Medicine & Spooky Tales runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.

Lakes Region

  • Haunted History with the Drs. Remick: Eerie Medicine & Spooky Tales runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1, at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth. Explore five historic medical rooms with “grim monster tales and horror, revealed through the microscope of medical history.” More details. (Tickets are $10 for non-members, $5 for members)

Seacoast

  • Dover’s Witches Market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, at City Hall and along Central Avenue in Dover. This annual gathering features local artisans, handcrafted goods, live performances, and food for purchase, plus tarot readings, oddities and more mystical fun. More details. (Free)

    Plus: The 17th Annual New Hampshire Brewfest from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton. Enjoy beer samples from nearly 50 craft breweries, live music, food trucks and festivities — all supporting Prescott Park Arts Festival and the Master Brewers Association of the Americas scholarship fund. More details. (Tickets range from $20 to $80)

Southern Tier

  • Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta runs Saturday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 19, on Main Street. Watch giant pumpkins race down the Piscataquog River, enjoy a pumpkin cook-off, pie eating contest, pet costume contest, and more. Free shuttle service available from Goffstown High School. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

  • Friday Night Classics: Hocus Pocus  from 7 to 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. Enjoy this beloved Halloween classic about a mischievous coven of witches set in Salem, Massachusetts. More details. (Tickets for non-members are $12, $10 for members)

Merrimack Valley

  • Deerfield Arts Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 19, in Deerfield. This self-guided tour invites visitors to explore 19  local artists’ work in 12 studios across Deerfield. Artists include painters, potters, jewelers, woodworkers and more.  More details. (Free)

    The Deerfield Arts Tour runs from Oct. 18, to Oct. 19. It is a self guided experience.
    Courtesy photo
    The Deerfield Arts Tour runs from Oct. 18, to Oct. 19. It is a self guided experience.

  • NH Energy Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Bow Memorial School. Learn how to reduce energy costs, explore renewable and efficient technologies, see electric cars and a chance to win raffle prizes. More details. (Free)

Upper Valley

  • Apple Cider Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Etna Library. Enjoy fresh apple cider made on site, with community members invited to help in the process. The festival also features treats and autumnal activities throughout the Reading Garden. More details. (Free)

  • Dartmouth Arts Weekend Celebration runs from Friday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. The weekend will include a mix of performances and community events featuring local artists and famous Dartmouth alumni, including Shonda Rhimes and Mindy Kaling. More details. (Some events are ticketed, cost and availability varies)

Plus: Get a sneak peek behind the scenes of the newly renovated “Hop” ahead of this weekend’s celebration.

