10 Things to Do in NH This Weekend: Deerfield Arts Tour, Halloween Hoots, and a Pumpkin Regatta

Dover’s Witches Market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, at City Hall and along Central Avenue in Dover. This annual gathering features local artisans, handcrafted goods, live performances, and food for purchase, plus tarot readings, oddities and more mystical fun. More details. (Free)

Plus: The 17th Annual New Hampshire Brewfest from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton. Enjoy beer samples from nearly 50 craft breweries, live music, food trucks and festivities — all supporting Prescott Park Arts Festival and the Master Brewers Association of the Americas scholarship fund. More details. (Tickets range from $20 to $80)