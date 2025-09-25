10 things to do in NH this weekend: Hip Hop Heroes, a Pickle Festival and more
The 27th Annual Winchester Pickle Festival promises a pickle parade, live music, and more this weekend.
Merrimack Valley
- Birding Outing on the Northern Rail Trail from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, in Boscawen. Participants will be guided by a Newfound Center & Public Programs representative. Parking is available at the Boscawen Park & Ride. More details. (Free, binocular rentals available)
Upper Valley
- Upper Valley Sci-Fi & Fantasy Club from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, at The Fourth Place in Hanover. Attendees should RSVP on the Meetup Group to join and learn more about what the group is currently reading. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
Geisel Library 35th Annual Book Sale runs from Friday, Sept. 26, to Sunday, Sept. 28, at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Thousands of books, DVDs, VHS, and CDs will be available at a steep discount. More details. (Free admission, price of individual titles will vary)
- New Hampshire Hip Hop Heroes from 7 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Terminus Underground in Nashua. This event is billed as “a night of unique beats and rapid-fire lyrics,” open to audiences of all ages. More details. (VIP tickets $20, general admission $15)
Lakes Region
- Fall Foliage Hike from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Red Hill Fire Tower in Moultonborough. This 3.5-mile round trip hike is guided by the Squam Lakes Association. Attendees should plan to climb about 1,350 feet and be comfortable with uneven terrain. More details. (Free, but registration is required)
North Country
Littleton Fall Festival from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. Events are planned throughout downtown Littleton, including “Pie Fest” at the Littleton Community House, a craft sale, classic car parade, and art show. More details. (Free)
- Great North Woods Center for the Arts Fall Fest from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. Enjoy soup, chowder, chili, and crafts. Activities are planned both indoors and outdoors. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Toddlerfest continues at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. Events planned this weekend include a Groove and Grow Music Class on Friday, Sept. 26, and several rounds of Books Alive with Clifford the Big Red Dog on Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28. More details. (Toddlerfest programs are included with museum admission and free for members.)
Monadnock Region
27th Annual Winchester Pickle Festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. This year’s event promises a pickle parade, canning contest, live music, and vendors. More details. (Free)
- Join or Die: A Conversation with Dr. Robert Putnam at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. This conversation is focused on community connection and civic life. There will be time for audience participation. More details. (Free, registration required)