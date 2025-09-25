© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting trustworthy journalism!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Hip Hop Heroes, a Pickle Festival and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
Three people in green tie-dye Pickle Festival shirts staff a booth with a sign that reads "Official Pickle Festival Memorabilia."
winchesternhpicklefestival.org
The Winchester Pickle Festival is taking place on Saturday.

The 27th Annual Winchester Pickle Festival promises a pickle parade, live music, and more this weekend.

The 27th Annual Winchester Pickle Festival promises a pickle parade, live music, and more this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Merrimack Valley

  • Birding Outing on the Northern Rail Trail from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, in Boscawen. Participants will be guided by a Newfound Center & Public Programs representative. Parking is available at the Boscawen Park & Ride. More details. (Free, binocular rentals available)

Upper Valley

  • Upper Valley Sci-Fi & Fantasy Club from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, at The Fourth Place in Hanover. Attendees should RSVP on the Meetup Group to join and learn more about what the group is currently reading. More details. (Free)
    Hip Hop Heroes is an all-ages show this Saturday, Sept. 27, at Terminus Underground in Nashua.
    TERMINUS UNDERGROUND
    Hip Hop Heroes is an all-ages show this Saturday, Sept. 27, at Terminus Underground in Nashua.

Southern Tier

  • Geisel Library 35th Annual Book Sale runs from  Friday, Sept. 26, to Sunday, Sept. 28, at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Thousands of books, DVDs, VHS, and CDs will be available at a steep discount. More details. (Free admission, price of individual titles will vary)

  • New Hampshire Hip Hop Heroes from 7 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Terminus Underground in Nashua. This event is billed as “a night of unique beats and rapid-fire lyrics,” open to audiences of all ages. More details. (VIP tickets $20, general admission $15)

Lakes Region

  • Fall Foliage Hike from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Red Hill Fire Tower in Moultonborough. This 3.5-mile round trip hike is guided by the Squam Lakes Association. Attendees should plan to climb about 1,350 feet and be comfortable with uneven terrain. More details. (Free, but registration is required)

North Country

  • Littleton Fall Festival from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. Events are planned throughout downtown Littleton, including “Pie Fest” at the Littleton Community House, a craft sale, classic car parade, and art show.  More details. (Free)

  • Great North Woods Center for the Arts Fall Fest from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. Enjoy soup, chowder, chili, and crafts. Activities are planned both indoors and outdoors. More details. (Free)

Seacoast

  • Toddlerfest continues at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. Events planned this weekend include a Groove and Grow Music Class on Friday, Sept. 26, and several rounds of Books Alive with Clifford the Big Red Dog on Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28. More details. (Toddlerfest programs are included with museum admission and free for members.)

Monadnock Region

  • 27th Annual Winchester Pickle Festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. This year’s event promises a pickle parade, canning contest, live music, and vendors.  More details. (Free)

  • Join or Die: A Conversation with Dr. Robert Putnam at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. This conversation is focused on community connection and civic life. There will be time for audience participation. More details. (Free, registration required) 

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture 10 Things To DoLakes Regionsouthern nhSeacoastUpper ValleyMonadnock RegionThe North Country
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Manager for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.